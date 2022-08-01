LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – The Friends of Land Between the Lakes will host its 26th annual Hummingbird Festival at the Woodlands nature Station on Aug. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hummingbird lovers will delight in the natural spectacle of hummingbird migration by watching these backyard beauties as they buzz around the native gardens, fueling up for the next leg of their long journey south to Central America.
An event schedule is available on the Land Between the Lakes website. Festival programming includes:
• Hummingbird banding and releasing demonstrations
• Seminars on attracting hummingbirds, native bees, orioles and bluebirds to backyards
• Annual photo contest award winners
• Live animal programs
• Kids’ crafts and games
• Local artisans
• Native plant sale
• Backyard habitat educational booths
• Homemade ice cream for purchase
Visitors are encouraged to pack a picnic lunch and stay the day, as onsite food options are limited. The Woodlands Nature Station is at 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz, within Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Special admission price is $9 for ages 18 and up; $7 for ages 5-17; and free for ages 4 and under.
For more information, call 270-924-2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.