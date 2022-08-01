Wyatt interned for U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Luke Wyatt of Benton interned for U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) this summer in his Washington, D.C. office. He is a junior at Murray State University pursuing a major in political science and pre-professional legal studies.
“Working for Leader Mitch McConnell has been an absolute honor and privilege,” said Wyatt. “I have personally learned many things from Leader McConnell and gained many important skills. As I interned for Leader McConnell, I have admired his commitment to always put Kentucky first. I am honored he is my Senator.”
Wyatt is a Murray State Presidential Fellow and is involved with the MSU Student Government Association, the National Society of Leadership and Success, Honors Student Council, Residential College Council, Mock Trial Team, Model United Nations, Racer National Orientation leaders, Murray State Student Ambassadors, the Pre-Law Association, speech and debate and Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. He serves as a volunteer for the MSU Student Disability Services, Great Beginnings Freshman Orientation, the Salvation Army, Western KY Tornado Relief, Special Olympics, the Humane Society and Briensburg Methodist Church.
He previously worked in D.C. as a 2021 summer intern for Congressman James Comer.
He is a 2020 graduate of Marshall County High School, and is the son of Craig and Glenda Wyatt of Benton.
