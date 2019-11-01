MURRAY – Fatemeh Yarali was selected by the Murray High School faculty and staff as the October Rotary Student of the Month.
An inductee into the first MHS 30 Plus Club recognizing scores of 30 or above on ACT composites, she was also selected as one of 18 students nationwide to take part in the Student Voice Journalism Fellowship and will be exposed to some of America’s leaders in media, youth activism and education.
Fatemeh is a three-year BETA Club president who organizes service projects for MHS students. As the Future Business Leaders of America vice president, she received second place in public speaking at the 2019 Region 1 and State Leadership Conference. As a four-year member of the French Club, she achieved first place in French performance during the Foreign Language Festival.
As secretary of the speech and debate team, Fatemeh was the 2019 state champion in congressional debate at the Kentucky Educational Speech and Drama Association and also at the 2018 and 2019 Kentucky Catholic Forensic League District Tournament, she placed third and was a national qualifier in congressional debate, where she placed second in 2018 at the National Speech and Debate Kentucky District Tournament.
“Without my speech and debate coaches, I would not have the same empowered voice or passion for advocacy that I possess now, and I probably wouldn’t have the credentials to receive an honor like this,” said Fatemeh. “I owe a great deal to these faculty members I hope to call my forever mentors. At the end of the day, I would not be the same person if I had received my secondary education at any high school other than Murray, and I am so thankful for my experiences in this town and this school district for setting me on a career path I am more than happy to see through until the end.”
Fatemeh is the founder and president of the Amnesty International Chapter at MHS, where she leads a group of high school activists in humanitarian causes such as gun violence awareness, refugee crisis awareness and improving child education in impoverished regions of the world. The group planned and ran a cultural food potluck for the community to inform those in attendance on migrant issues. This event was held for Amnesty’s Longer Table Initiative and submitted for a nationwide activism competition and garnered first place in the Midwest Region.
As a regional representative of the Child Foundation, she fundraises and spreads awareness for young children without food, water, shelter and education in countries like Iraq, Pakistan, Indonesia and others.
She works as a paid tutor and volunteer with instructing a middle school student on the basics of writing/language arts and a peer in subjects of geometry, algebra 2, chemistry and physics. She is also a volunteer at local speech tournaments and judges various middle school events in both preliminary and final rounds and coaches peers in their various events in preparation for competition.
Fatemeh is fluent in Persian and says her English teachers have taught her to take time, savor and truly comprehend the language she is introduced to.
“They have inspired me to pursue literary genius in everything I read and write,” she said. “My history teachers have shown me that human nature does not change over time - our patterns continue to manifest for the same reasons, only in evolved contexts. In past classes like biology and statistics, I found myself eager to take steps outside of my intellectual comfort zone to appreciate every detail that makes life possible and every aspect of research analysis that helps prepare us for the future.”
Fatemeh says her four years at Murray High School have been transformative.
“I have learned a great deal about myself and my career interests during class hours and through extracurricular activities that I likely would not have been able to pursue in-depth were it not for Murray High School’s community and setting. The small school setting allows me to develop real connections with my teachers and open up to them in ways I would not be able to do at a larger school.
“I would like to thank the friends I have made along the way for being caring, accepting and tolerant of my, at times, eccentric personality,” she said. “These friends have encouraged me to pursue my goals any and every way I know how. Without them I would not have had the courage to start a Amnesty International chapter at Murray High, and without their participation in our local event, MHS would not have received nationwide recognition.”
Fatemeh plans to study cognitive sciences and public affairs at the collegiate level. She is the daughter of Abdulrahman Yarali of Murray.
