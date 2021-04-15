MURRAY - On Thursday, April 29, from 7-8:30 p.m., Jeff Young will examine the state of despair in Appalachia since the demise of the coal industry at the Great Rivers Sierra Club via Zoom.
Young, the managing editor of “The Ohio Valley ReSource,” has compiled four years of news reporting in a book, “Appalachian Fall: Dispatches from Coal Country on What’s Ailing America.”
The ReSource is a partnership of seven public media outlets who report on the economic, environmental and social conditions in Appalachia.
Flattened mountains, poisoned streams, and impoverished people have defined this area of the United States for years. Through interviews and reporting, the contributors introduce the innovative and dedicated people who are tackling the immense problems in the region. Included in the book is reporting by Lian Neimeyer, assistant new director of WKMS.
“What does the nation owe to a region that provided fuel for others for a century, and what is at risk if the country stands by watching as Appalachia and its people fall further behind?” asked Young.
Young is a West Virginia native, and studied journalism and biology at Marshall University and the University of Charleston. He reported for West Virginia Public Broadcasting until 2003, when he became a Washington correspondent and later, a host for the environmental news program “Living on Earth.” In 2011-12, Young was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, where he studied policy related to energy, climate change and environmental sustainability. In 2016, Young joined Louisville Public Media where he worked with public radio stations to develop The Ohio Valley ReSource. The ReSource’s work has been recognized with numerous awards. The compilation is a “searing, on-the-ground examination of the collapsing coal industry.”
In addressing the Sierra Club, Young plans to focus on the two-way relationship shaping up now between the Biden administration’s climate policy and Appalachian coal country, and how each needs the other. The premise that we must not only cut greenhouse gas emissions but also generate revenue for devastated regions has become the crux of President Biden’s infrastructure proposal. Young will examine the viability of this premise and discuss whether Biden can deliver on building back the region.
To find the Zoom link, visit The Great Rivers Sierra Club Facebook page.
