MURRAY – While Gov. Andy Beshear had previously announced Murray State University’s CFSB Center as one of the state’s regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Calloway County government on Friday announced three additional sites in Murray in addition to the health department where people may sign up to get their shots.
As provided from the Office of Governor, below is a list of state vaccination sites located in Murray with contact information to sign up or call:
• CFSB Center: Sign up at http://www.callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381.
• Kroger, 808 North 12th St.: Sign up at https://kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320.
• Calloway County Health Department: Call 270-753-3381.
Federal program participants in Murray are:
• Walgreen’s, 1205 Main St.: Sign up at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_vaccine_landing_schedule or call 270-762-8991.
• Walter’s Family Pharmacy, 604 South 12th St.: Call 270-753-7688.
