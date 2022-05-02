MURRAY — The first installment of this spring for The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic clash between the baseball teams of Calloway County and Murray High will be a day earlier than expected.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday, Game 1 has been moved to today. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 this afternoon at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. The game will also double as Murray High's senior night.
The change is being made in an attempt to have the game played ahead of expected poor weather conditions on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.