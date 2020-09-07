CCPL Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, solely through a videoconferencing format. Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting may do so with the link https://callowaycountylibrary.org/meetings on Livestream.
Blood donors needed
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Blood Donor Center is facing a severe blood shortage. An unprecedented number of blood donor cancellations during the coronavirus epidemic has caused inventories to decline. Healthy individuals may donate blood from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the North Entrance Lobby of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. For more information, call 270-762-1119.
CUBS will meet virtually Wednesday
The Calloway County Benevolent Services (CUBS) will have its first virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Email at info@murraycubs.org to register and those interested will be sent a link to the Zoom meeting. Please respond before noon on Sept. 8. CUBS is now online and the Quick Reference Directory is now available as a customizable and searchable database on the website. Click on “Login” and selected “Sign Up” to create an account.
UWMCC seeks donations for relief fund
An urgent appeal has been issued for the United Way COVID-19 Family Relief Fund. In four months, the United Way has assisted 49 families with rent and utility assistance in the amount of $20,613.78. Applications for assistance are increasing daily and landlords are becoming more aggressive on eviction. The funds are running low and without additional support, United Way will no longer be available for families in need. To make a donation, which 100% goes to families, visit www.mccunitedway.org/donate, or send a check to United Way Murray-Calloway County, P.O. Box 526, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-978-3626.
CCFP Board will meet Sept. 14
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in the old Southern States Building on East Sycamore Street. The meeting will be limited to 10 participants and will require face masks and social distancing. The meeting will be taped and posted on the board’s Facebook page.
MAG Saturday Workshop planned
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its Second Saturday Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, for children 7 to 12, taught by Debi Henry Danielson. Using the MAG Community Garden, students will collect items in nature, use India ink and Chinese brushes with watercolor to create multimedia, bright and bold collages. This will be a small, in-person class held outside with social distancing rules in effect. For more information, call MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CCJC to sponsor Jeep Show
The Calloway County Jeep Club is sponsoring the first CCJC Jeep Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at David Taylor Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram-Fiat dealership. Admission donations will be accepted to benefit the local VFW veterans. There will be crafts for sale, raffles, give-a-ways and prizes will be awarded in several categories.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
Dairy box to be given away July 24
A Dairy Box “Give-A-Way,” sponsored by the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Prairie Farms Dairy, will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the parking lot of Central Park off of Arcadia Drive. In the box will be two gallons of milk, two pints of chocolate milk, two pints of strawberry milk, one sour cream, one cream cheese, one cottage cheese and one French onion dip. The box is free, no questions asked, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Drive, walk or carpool to receive a box. Must be a Calloway County resident.
