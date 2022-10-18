CCHS to host parent-teacher conferences

Calloway County High School will hold its Parent-Teacher Conference from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The school will give away four Dell 3100 Chromebooks to four students. Each time a parent meets with one of his/her student’s teachers, that student’s name will be entered into the drawing. The names of the winners will be drawn in front of the entire student body at the next Red Zone Assembly.

Recommended for you