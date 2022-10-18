CCHS to host parent-teacher conferences
Calloway County High School will hold its Parent-Teacher Conference from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The school will give away four Dell 3100 Chromebooks to four students. Each time a parent meets with one of his/her student’s teachers, that student’s name will be entered into the drawing. The names of the winners will be drawn in front of the entire student body at the next Red Zone Assembly.
Playhouse to hold annual meeting
Playhouse in the Park will host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Playhouse. Discussion on board member transitions and the 2023 Show Season will be held. All interested are welcome to attend.
SO Basketball sign-ups to be held
Special Olympics Basketball sign-ups will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at First United Methodist Gym. Athletes 8 and over with intellectual or developmental disabilities are eligible for teams for all ability levels. There is no cost to play. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, contact Laura Miller at lmiller@soky.org or 270-293-9054.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
CUBS to hold several events
Several CUBS events are scheduled. A CUBS Roundtable Workshop, “No Budget? No Problem! Free Marketing Tools for Nonprofit,” will be presented Tuesday, Nov. 1, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Playhouse Arcadia at 907 Arcadia Circle. The presented is Hailey Anderson, director of Membership Development with the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. To register for the roundtable, visit https://form.jotform.com/222835162680153. CUBS will also hold its annual Holiday Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 8, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the CFSB Center Community Room. Register for this luncheon at https://form.jotform.com/222835059787166.
Dixon Cemetery to hold maintenance day
The Dixon Cemetery Fall Maintenance Day will be Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be light work on the grounds and sharing of memories. A potluck meal will be held at noon. The cemetery is in Land Between the Lakes near Bacon Creek. Call 270-293-8850 or 270-522-6689 for more information or directions. Donations for future mowing may be sent to Dixon Cemetery Association, c/o June Ezell, 497 Oliver Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Vermicomposting program to be held
Melanie Brandon will be speaking about vermicomposting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. She will discuss the pros and cons of composting with worms, how it varies from normal bin composting, and how to set them up. This is held free of charge and is open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
MES SBDM Council will meet
Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the library. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Sugar Creek to host Trunk & Treat
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Trunk & Treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Hot dog and chili, along with candy, will be offered and is free to all who attend.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Trunk & Treat at KUMC Saturday
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host its annual Trunk & Treat from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be chili and hot dogs, binso, cake walk and games for children, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating and lots of trick or treating. The event is free.
MHS Athletic Hall of Fame planned
The 2022 Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at Murray High School. There will be a light reception/social time at 4 p.m. and the induction ceremony will be at 5 p.m. This event is free.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of the New Concord Cemetery should be mailed to Brad Byford,195 Blueberry Circle, New Concord, KY 42076.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program. Needed for preschool and elementary are Pop Tarts, cheese and crackers, applesauce cups, pudding cups, small bad pretzels, juice drinks in cartons, snack on the run tuna salad kit with crackers, single-serve cereal boxes, fruit cups, cereal bars with no nuts, pudding cups, single-serve potato chip bags and a snack pack of Jello. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Needed for middle and high school are pop top cans of Beanee Weenies, mac and cheese bowls, small can pop top vegetables, Vienna sausages, cereal bowls, small pop top fruits and small pop top tuna or chicken. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.