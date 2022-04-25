Hippie Daze Festival to be in Aurora
The Hippie Daze Festival in Aurora will be at Kenlake Tennis Center April 29, 30, and May 1. Hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, food, music, vintage campers. Those participating are asked to dress in their hippiest attire.
Kappa Dept. to host Evening of Chocolate
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present its Evening of Chocolate and More from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the MWC Clubhouse. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Murray Ledger & Times, from any Kappa member, or at the door. Proceeds will benefit Playhouse in the Park. The public is invited to attend and partake of many forms of chocolate and savory morsels with many door prizes to be given away during the event.
New Concord Watch will meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Tommy Morgan, chief of the Calloway County Fire-Rescue, will be the guest speaker. All those in the area are welcomed and encouraged to attend.
Floral/Iris Color Show/lunch planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is sponsoring its seventh annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale & Luncheon on Thursday, May 5. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with a $1 entry fee for each stem. Judging is from 9:30-11 a.m. Viewing and voting for the People’s Choice award is from 11 a.m. until noon. A luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with door prizes. Luncheon tickets are available from any member of the Garden Department or by calling Dee Morgan at 270-767-1030. Tickets are limited. All events are at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St.
CC Democratic Party to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Three Oaks Community Center at 1788 Radio Road in Almo. Guest speakers will be local candidates for public office and Melissa Stark of the County Board of Elections will update the voting process for the primary election in May. All Democrats are invited to attend. For more information, contact Vonnie Hays-Adams at 270-331-4783 or Terry Strieter at 270-227-7332.
TEA Party will meet Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, April 25, at Pagliai’s. State Rep. Mary Beth Imes will speak on the recently-completed state legislative session. Pizza is serve at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. All interested are invited to attend.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Mugsy’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
MHS Den Youth Council will meet
The Murray High School Den Youth Service Center will have an advisory council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the high school. For more information, contact Janeann Turner at 270-753-6565.
MWC to host election forum
The Murray Woman’s Club is holding a Primary Election Forum, “Meet the Candidates,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the clubhouse. Candidates in contested racers for Calloway County Judge-Executive, Sheriff and Districts 1 and 2 Magistrates are invited to speak. The public is encouraged to attend.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Stroke/Brain Support Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Dr. Abby Dowdy, clinical psychologist will present the program. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
