Kappa Dept. to host Evening of Chocolate
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will present its Evening of Chocolate and More from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the MWC Clubhouse. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Murray Ledger & Times, from any Kappa member, or at the door. Proceeds will benefit Playhouse in the Park. The public is invited to attend and partake of many forms of chocolate and savory morsels with many door prizes to be given away during the event.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh produce, canned mixed vegetables, canned fruit, canned spinach and eggs. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, toothpaste, dish liquid and bar soap. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Hippie Daze Festival to be in Aurora
The Hippie Daze Festival in Aurora will be at Kenlake Tennis Center April 29, 30, and May 1. Hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, food, music, vintage campers. Those participating are asked to dress in their hippiest attire.
Floral/Iris Color Show/lunch planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is sponsoring its seventh annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale & Luncheon on Thursday, May 5. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with a $1 entry fee for each stem. Judging is from 9:30-11 a.m. Viewing and voting for the People’s Choice award is from 11 a.m. until noon. A luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with door prizes. Luncheon tickets are available from any member of the Garden Department or by calling Dee Morgan at 270-767-1030. Tickets are limited. All events are at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St.
MWC to host election forum
The Murray Woman’s Club is holding a Primary Election Forum, “Meet the Candidates,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at the clubhouse. Candidates in contested racers for Calloway County Judge-Executive, Sheriff and Districts 1 and 2 Magistrates are invited to speak. The public is encouraged to attend.
American Legion Post 73 meets Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, April 28, at the Veteran’s Legion Hall on Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30, followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Pre-order CC Bicentennial History Book
The Calloway County Bicentennial History Book is available to pre-order at a discount price until May 15. To order, go to www. acclaimpress.com, call 573-472-9800, or email calloway200book@acclaimpress.com. The cost is $44.99 until May 15. Committee members stated there might be a few books available when they are released in November, but in order to ensure a copy, orders need to be made before May 15.
CCFPD Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
Friends of CCPL to host book sale
Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a book sale at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle Saturday, May 7, beginning at 8 a.m. For volunteer information, contact friendsofcallowaylibrary@gmail.com.
