Easter Bone Hunt to be Saturday
The Humane Society of Calloway County will host its annual Easter Bone Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park Bailey Pavilion beside the dog park. This event is the canine equivalent of an Easter egg hunt. At 2:30 p.m. there will be an Easter bonnet parade for your dog to show off his or her spring head wear or costume. At 3 p.m. the egg hunts will be held for a $5 donation and the dogs may keep the treats they find. The dog’s handler will receive an entry to a drawing for a festive Easter basket with canine treats. From 2-3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photographs. For a $10 donation, the photographer will take a photo of your dog/s and family with the Easter Bunny. Bring your dog if he/she enjoys being around people and other dogs and is up-to-date on vaccinations. Dogs must be on a leash no longer than six feet. If the weather is extremely rainy or stormy, the event will be canceled.
KUMC to offer food pantry
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9. Pick up at the south side of the church. Food will be brought to the car.
Easter Egg Hunt planned
Sugar Creek Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Dessert and ice cream will be served after the hunt. The church is at 1888 Faxon Road. The public is invited to attend.
KUMC to hold Easter Basket Give Away
Kirksey United Methodist Church will have an Easter Basket Give Away from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Baskets will be filled with eggs, candy and other fun items. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and baskets will be delivered to the car.
Clothing Give-Away planned
Greater Hope Baptist Church will hold its annual Clothing Give-Away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The church is at 711 River Road. Special guests will be The Murray Bank Ice Cream Truck, vehicles from the Murray Fire Department and the Calloway County Fire-Rescue and low law enforcement agencies.
MWC Garden Dept. will meet
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Ellen Contri will present a program on “In the Beginning.” Joanna Adams and Pat Harrington are the hostesses.
Easter on the Square April 16
Murray Main Street will present Easter on the Square Saturday, April 16, on the courthouse lawn and Renaissance Park, for children 0 to 8. An Easter egg hunt will be at 9 a.m. on the northside of the courthouse lawn for children 0 to 2. At 9:30 a.m. children 3 and 4 will have an Easter egg hunt on the southside of the courthouse lawn. For children 5-8, the hunt will be at 10 a.m. in Renaissance Park. Photo opportunities with Jelly Bean will be at the Fifth St. Pocket Park.
Dexter/Almo Water District to meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Waterfield Lecture to be held
The Murray State University Harry Lee Waterfield Distinguished Lecture in Public Affairs will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Murray State University Curris Center Large Ballroom. This year’s lecture will feature Dr. David Lewis who will speak on “Can The Government Solve Big Problems? Politics and The Infrastructure of Governance.” The public is invited to attend.
KUMC to host community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to support the church food pantry and local food charities. The public is invited to attend.
CC Alumni & Associates will meet
The Alumni and Associates of Calloway County Schools will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Tom’s Grill. All members and interested parties are invited to attend.
