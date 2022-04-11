MHS Alumni to host alumni dinner
The Murray High School Alumni and Friends will host a Distinguished Alumni Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Murray High School in the Auxiliary Gym. A spaghetti dinner will be served, prepared by the ATC Culinary students. This will also be a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Murray Independent School District. The cost to join the alumni association is $20 and includes the spaghetti dinner. Seating is limited. All MHS Alumni and Friends are urged to attend this event to honor our Distinguished Alumni, Dr. Clegg Austin (‘50), Robert Lyons (‘85), Emily Simmons (‘98) and Tim Adams (‘79), and to celebrate the Sesquicentennial of MISD. For more information, call Martha Andrus at 270-227-1707 or 270-753-1916.
CC Conservation District offers trees
The Calloway County Conservation District have several varieties of trees available at no cost. They can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South.
MWC to host teen conference
The Murray Woman’s Club is hosting a “Spread Your Wings” conference for teenage girls, 13-18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the clubhouse. The focus will be on creating friendships and learning the many ways young women can be of service to their community. A morning snack, lunch box and a goodie bag will be provided. There is no cost for attendance. Reservations can be made by calling 270-293-6733 before Monday, April 18.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at First Presbyterian Church.
CC Genealogical Society to meet
The Calloway County Genealogical-Historical Society will meet Tuesday, April 12, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The group will meet at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot and carpool to Dr. Winfield Rose’s museum to view an exhibit of military artifacts. All interested are invited. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
Paper accepting poetry
April is National Poetry Month and the Murray Ledger & Times plans to publish a poetry page the end of April. The public is welcome to send a poem they wrote (350 words or less) to communitynews@murrayledger.com. Or they can be brought to the office, but must be typed.
CC Alumni & Associates will meet
The Alumni and Associates of Calloway County Schools will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Tom’s Grill. All members and interested parties are invited to attend.
Clothing Give-Away planned
Greater Hope Baptist Church will hold its annual Clothing Give-Away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The church is at 711 River Road. Special guests will be The Murray Bank Ice Cream Truck, vehicles from the Murray Fire Department and the Calloway County Fire-Rescue and low law enforcement agencies.
MWC Delta Dept. meets Wednesday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be from the USDA Forestry Service on “As We Live and Breathe: Trees Talk Too!” The hostess is Jane Steely.
Easter on the Square April 16
Murray Main Street will present Easter on the Square Saturday, April 16, on the courthouse lawn and Renaissance Park, for children 0 to 8. An Easter egg hunt will be at 9 a.m. on the northside of the courthouse lawn for children 0 to 2. At 9:30 a.m. children 3 and 4 will have an Easter egg hunt on the southside of the courthouse lawn. For children 5-8, the hunt will be at 10 a.m. in Renaissance Park. Photo opportunities with Jelly Bean will be at the Fifth St. Pocket Park.
CC Republican Party meets Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet Monday, April 11, at Pagliai’s. Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon will be the featured speaker. Local candidates will also speak. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Waterfield Lecture to be held
The Murray State University Harry Lee Waterfield Distinguished Lecture in Public Affairs will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Murray State University Curris Center Large Ballroom. This year’s lecture will feature Dr. David Lewis who will speak on “Can The Government Solve Big Problems? Politics and The Infrastructure of Governance.” The public is invited to attend.
CCHS SBDM Council meeting planned
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 in the CCHS Library Media Center.
MWC Alpha Dept. meets Tuesday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the clubhouse.
MES SBDM Council to meet Wednesday
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the library.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
