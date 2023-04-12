MAG to hold Art Hop

The MAG Community Art Center will hold its 10th annual Art Hop from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. This year’s Art Hop will include four venues - MAG Gallery, Murray Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Shaffer Square and Murray State University’s Clara M. Eagle Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. The Murray Transit Authority will provide transportation to each venue. There will be a special fundraising exhibit in Shaffer Square. “Night of 1,000 Drawings” will feature small drawings from community members which will be for sale during the Art Hop. All proceeds will go to Mayfield’s Ice House Gallery. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.

