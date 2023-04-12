Meal fundraiser offered

Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 19. The menu is chicken and sausage gumbo, rice, potato salad, Mexican cornbread and dessert for $7. Pick up will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. To order a meal, call 270-753-0929.