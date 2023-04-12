Meal fundraiser offered
Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 19. The menu is chicken and sausage gumbo, rice, potato salad, Mexican cornbread and dessert for $7. Pick up will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. To order a meal, call 270-753-0929.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
MAG to hold Art Hop
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its 10th annual Art Hop from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. This year’s Art Hop will include four venues - MAG Gallery, Murray Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Shaffer Square and Murray State University’s Clara M. Eagle Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. The Murray Transit Authority will provide transportation to each venue. There will be a special fundraising exhibit in Shaffer Square. “Night of 1,000 Drawings” will feature small drawings from community members which will be for sale during the Art Hop. All proceeds will go to Mayfield’s Ice House Gallery. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
Healthy food presentation planned
Healthy Choices for Every Body will be presented Friday, April 21, and Friday, April 28, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service, 93 Extension Way. The class is presented by Myrna Vazquez and includes hands-on activities, cooking demonstrations, and tips and tools. There is no cost to participate. Contact Myrna.Vazquez@uky.edu or call 270-753-1452.
Women’s Conference to be held
The Daughters of the King will hold its sixth annual Women’s Conference Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, at Springhill Suites by Marriott. Speakers will be Carruth Kitrell, April Arnold and Vickie McCuiston. Singers include April Arnold, KT&T Southern Gospel Group and St. John Missionary Baptist Church New Creations Choir. For more information, contact Vickie McCuiston at 270-978-4993.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the clubhouse.
Free women’s conference offered
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1871 Locust Grove Road, will host a free Women’s Conference, “Striving to be a Godly Woman in Today’s World,” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speakers will be Lori Scott and Hailey Roach. Special music and lunch will be provided. There is limited seating and pre-registration is required. Participants can pre-register beginning March 27 through April 17 at www.locustgrovemurray.org. Donations will be accepted for the Moses Basket charitable organization of Calloway County. For information, call 270-816-1777.
Trade Day at MCC Central Park
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
MWC Delta Department meets Thursday
The Delta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at the clubhouse. Lunch will be at The Willow Bistro and members will carpool from the clubhouse. The program will be “How Soon We Forget,” visiting the Murray Woman’s Club historical archives at Murray State University’s Pogue Library.
Mutt Strut 5K/one mile run to be held
Murray State University’s Vet Tech Pre-Veterinary Club is sponsoring a Mutt Strut, a 5K run/one mile dog walk to benefit the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County Saturday, April 29, at 15th and Olive streets on the Murray State University campus. Pre-registration is available for a reduced fee by April 15 at runsignup.com and will also receive an event T-shirt. Pre-registration for 5K is $30 and the walk is $20. Check-in and on-site registration for the 5K and dog walk begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K mass start at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. On-site registration is a donation of $25 for the dog walk or $35 for the 5K. T-shirts will be available while supply lasts. Forms and details are available at the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., at humanesociety@murray-ky.net or call 270-759-1884 or 270-519-4643.
MWC Home Dept. will meet
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at the clubhouse. The program will be “Playing in the Rain.” The hostess is Shirley Robinson.
Presentation on vegetable gardening
Tom Timmons will speak about vegetable gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. His presentation will include site selection, preparing the soil, pest control, organic methods and maximum productivity. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of boxed saltine crackers, canned spinach, canned carrots, Spam, canned soup, canned tuna, box of Tuna Helper, box of Complete Meal, canned fruit, flour, corn meal, milk, hot dogs, eggs and lunch meat. Needed for the homeless food bags are pop top cans of single serve packs of vegetables, Spam, chips, tuna, crackers, peanut butter, shelf stable milk and cereal bars. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.