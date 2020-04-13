CCPL announces extended closure
The Calloway County Public Library closure date has been extended through Sunday, May 3. CCPL is tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, May 4.
Canceled or postponed events:
•Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
• The Floral and Iris Color Show, sponsored by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for May 7.
• The Evening of Chocolate and More, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for April 23.
• TOPS’ weekly meetings through until April 12.
• The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club spring fundraiser scheduled for May 14.
• The student music contests and monthly meeting of the Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled for April 21.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen is continuing to serve free dinners each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. There will be no inside dining, but meals will be given to customers by the door. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
Angels Attic continues taking donations
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. continues to take donations which can be left at the back of the store. Angels Attic provides funding for the Gentry House and other local agencies.
