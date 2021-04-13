CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet through a videoconferencing format Tuesday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public who wish to view the meeting via a Livestream may do so with the link https://callowaycountylibrary.org/meetings.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
Wings of Hope to host food pantry
The Wings of Hope Food Pantry will host a food giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 17, at Higher Praise Worship Center at 5623 U.S. 641 N. This will be by reservation only. Call High Praise at 270-753-1991 to leave a message or contact through Wings of Hope Food and Clothing Pantry on Facebook via messenger. Leave your name, full address including zip code and how many in the family. You will be contacted by a Wings of Hope representative. All reservations need to be in by noon Friday, April 16. Picture I.D. and proof of residency is required. This is for Calloway County residents only. Food baskets are limited, so reserve early. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru event.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, via Google Meet. Anyone interested in attending may contact the school at 270-753-5202 for a link to the meeting.
Education Nutrition Program offered
The Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service will deliver the Healthy Choices for Every Body lessons. The lessons are for limited resource adults and will meet every Wednesday in April and May from 5-6:30 p.m, or every Tuesday in April and May from 6-7:30 p.m. To register for the classes, email Myrna.Vazquez@uky.edu, call the office at 270-753-1452, or visit www.facebook.com/Calloway NEP/.
WKEC Board to meet Wednesday
The West Kentucky Educational Cooperative Board of Directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Holiday Inn University Plaza Hotel in Bowling Green.
MCC Ladies Golf to host Tee-Off Coffee
The Ladies Golf Association of the Murray Country Club will host the 2021 Tee-Off Coffee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the clubhouse. All lady golfers of the club are invited to attend. Hostess will be Val Heath and Cheryl Pittman. The season schedule includes regular golf for 18 hole and 9 hole golfers, organized scrambles, allowing all players regardless of skill level, to play together, and other special events. Working members will have the opportunity to participate in the Ringer Board and Birdie Tree competitions. If interested in more information, contact Judy Tidwell at 270-293-5475 or Deb Bergman at 636-795-9800. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed for this and other golfing events.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet in person at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the CCHS Media Center.
Clothing giveaway to be Saturday
St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 122 Spruce St. will host a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17.
MES SBDM Council to meet Wednesday
Murray Elementary School is holding a virtual Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Those interested in joining may call the school at 270-753-5022 for the link to the meeting.
