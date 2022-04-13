Purpose Church to host Kids Egg Drop
Purpose Church will host a Purpose Kids Egg Drop from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Calloway County Middle School. A helicopter will drop 20,000 eggs and there will also be inflatables, face painting, food trucks, a photo booth and the Easter Bunny will be present. The public is invited to attend.
Meals on Wheels to-go meal offered
The Meals on Wheels To-Go- Meal Fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 20. The menu is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Shubert roll and dessert for $7. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, April 19, and pickup is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org. All proceeds go to support the Meals on Wheels Program at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
MHS Alumni to host alumni dinner
The Murray High School Alumni and Friends will host a Distinguished Alumni Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Murray High School in the Auxiliary Gym. A spaghetti dinner will be served, prepared by the ATC Culinary students. This will also be a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Murray Independent School District. The cost to join the alumni association is $20 and includes the spaghetti dinner. Seating is limited. All MHS Alumni and Friends are urged to attend this event to honor our Distinguished Alumni, Dr. Clegg Austin (‘50), Robert Lyons (‘85), Emily Simmons (‘98) and Tim Adams (‘79), and to celebrate the Sesquicentennial of MISD. For more information, call Martha Andrus at 270-227-1707 or 270-753-1916.
MWC to host teen conference
The Murray Woman’s Club is hosting a “Spread Your Wings” conference for teenage girls, 13-18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the clubhouse. The focus will be on creating friendships and learning the many ways young women can be of service to their community. A morning snack, lunch box and a goodie bag will be provided. There is no cost for attendance. Reservations can be made by calling 270-293-6733 before Monday, April 18.
Paper accepting poetry
April is National Poetry Month and the Murray Ledger & Times plans to publish a poetry page the end of April. The public is welcome to send a poem they wrote (350 words or less) to communitynews@murrayledger.com. Or they can be brought to the office, but must be typed.
Clothing Give-Away planned
Greater Hope Baptist Church will hold its annual Clothing Give-Away from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. The church is at 711 River Road. Special guests will be The Murray Bank Ice Cream Truck, vehicles from the Murray Fire Department and the Calloway County Fire-Rescue and low law enforcement agencies.
Easter on the Square April 16
Murray Main Street will present Easter on the Square Saturday, April 16, on the courthouse lawn and Renaissance Park, for children 0 to 8. An Easter egg hunt will be at 9 a.m. on the northside of the courthouse lawn for children 0 to 2. At 9:30 a.m. children 3 and 4 will have an Easter egg hunt on the southside of the courthouse lawn. For children 5-8, the hunt will be at 10 a.m. in Renaissance Park. Photo opportunities with Jelly Bean will be at the Fifth St. Pocket Park.
MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the home of Jo Anne Harris, 414 S. 9th St. Ernie Bailey will be the guest speaker.
Waterfield Lecture to be held
The Murray State University Harry Lee Waterfield Distinguished Lecture in Public Affairs will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Murray State University Curris Center Large Ballroom. This year’s lecture will feature Dr. David Lewis who will speak on “Can The Government Solve Big Problems? Politics and The Infrastructure of Governance.” The public is invited to attend.
Hazel Baptist to host Easter egg hunt
Hazel Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Refreshments will be served after the hunt. The church is at 301 Gilbert St. East in Hazel. The public is invited.
MWC Home Dept. to meet
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the clubhouse for a tea party. The hostess is Pat Harris.
Yard of the Month nominations accepted
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club is once again featuring the Yard of the Month. Nominations may be sent to the department at mwcgardendepartment@gmail.com. The yard and gardens must be maintained by the owners of the residence, except for professional mowing service. You must submit the address of the residence. Previous winners within the past two years are not eligible. Nominations must be received by the 10th of the month.
MISD features online surplus auction
The Murray Independent School District Facilities Surplus Auction opened for bids on April 11. The auction concludes at 3 p.m. Friday, April 22. Visit bit.ly/misdsurplus to view all auction items.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of the New Concord Cemetery should be mailed to Brad Byford, 195 Blueberry Circle, New Concord, KY 42076.
CC Conservation Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
