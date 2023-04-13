MWC Zeta Dept. meets Thursday
The Zeta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the clubhouse.
Trade Day at MCC Central Park
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
Meal fundraiser offered
Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 19. The menu is chicken and sausage gumbo, rice, potato salad, Mexican cornbread and dessert for $7. Pick up will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. To order a meal, call 270-753-0929.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will hold a special-called meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the USDA Service Center at 88 Robertson Road South. The public is welcome to attend.
MAG to hold Art Hop
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its 10th annual Art Hop from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. This year’s Art Hop will include four venues - MAG Gallery, Murray Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Shaffer Square and Murray State University’s Clara M. Eagle Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. The Murray Transit Authority will provide transportation to each venue. There will be a special fundraising exhibit in Shaffer Square. “Night of 1,000 Drawings” will feature small drawings from community members which will be for sale during the Art Hop. All proceeds will go to Mayfield’s Ice House Gallery. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
Free women’s conference offered
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1871 Locust Grove Road, will host a free Women's Conference, "Striving to be a Godly Woman in Today's World," from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speakers will be Lori Scott and Hailey Roach. Special music and lunch will be provided. There is limited seating and pre-registration is required. Participants can pre-register beginning March 27 through April 17 at www.locustgrovemurray.org. Donations will be accepted for the Moses Basket charitable organization of Calloway County. For information, call 270-816-1777.
CC Extension Council to meet
The Calloway County Extension Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Members are asked to RSVP at katie.powell@uky.edu or call the office at 270-753-1452.
Mutt Strut 5K/one mile run to be held
Murray State University’s Vet Tech Pre-Veterinary Club is sponsoring a Mutt Strut, a 5K run/one mile dog walk to benefit the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County Saturday, April 29, at 15th and Olive streets on the Murray State University campus. Pre-registration is available for a reduced fee by April 15 at runsignup.com and will also receive an event T-shirt. Pre-registration for 5K is $30 and the walk is $20. Check-in and on-site registration for the 5K and dog walk begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K mass start at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. On-site registration is a donation of $25 for the dog walk or $35 for the 5K. T-shirts will be available while supply lasts. Forms and details are available at the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., at humanesociety@murray-ky.net or call 270-759-1884 or 270-519-4643.
Presentation on vegetable gardening
Tom Timmons will speak about vegetable gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. His presentation will include site selection, preparing the soil, pest control, organic methods and maximum productivity. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of boxed saltine crackers, canned spinach, canned carrots, Spam, canned soup, canned tuna, box of Tuna Helper, box of Complete Meal, canned fruit, flour, corn meal, milk, hot dogs, eggs and lunch meat. Needed for the homeless food bags are pop top cans of single serve packs of vegetables, Spam, chips, tuna, crackers, peanut butter, shelf stable milk and cereal bars. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.. For more information, call 270-970-8412.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
