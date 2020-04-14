Canceled or postponed events:
•Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
• The Floral and Iris Color Show, sponsored by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for May 7.
• The Evening of Chocolate and More, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for April 23.
• The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club spring fundraiser scheduled for May 14.
• The student music contests and monthly meeting of the Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled for April 21.
CCHS SBDM Countil will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, and will be conducted digitally. If interested in attending, visit the CCHS SBDM web page and click the link to join.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen is continuing to serve free dinners each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. There will be no inside dining, but meals will be given to customers by the door. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Angels Attic continues taking donations
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. continues to take donations which can be left at the back of the store. Angels Attic provides funding for the Gentry House and other local agencies.
Meals being served for at-risk children
Several area churches are providing meals for at-risk children in lieu of the Calloway County School District Food Program being closed for this week. This is not the government subsidized food program provided through the schools, so meals are limited to families in need. Meals will be available Monday through Friday at the following locations and times:
• Westside Baptist - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
• Northside Baptist - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
• First United Methodist - 11 a.m. to noon;
• Coldwater Church of Christ - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
CCMS SBDM Council to meet remotely
The Calloway County Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, using Microsoft Team with the CCMS Office as the primary location for the meeting. If anyone wishes to be present for the meeting, call 1-606-337-5647 and use meeting code 960 649 534. A Microsoft Team app can be downloaded by sending an email address with a request to join the meeting to amy.turner@calloway.kyschools.us. An invitation to join will then be sent.
