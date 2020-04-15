Canceled or postponed events:
• The Floral and Iris Color Show, sponsored by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for May 7.
• The Evening of Chocolate and More, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for April 23.
• The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club spring fundraiser scheduled for May 14.
• The student music contests and monthly meeting of the Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled for April 21.
• The Hazel Woman’s Club meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 16.
Angels Attic continues taking donations
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. continues to take donations which can be left at the back of the store. Angels Attic provides funding for the Gentry House and other local agencies.
Meals being served for at-risk children
Several area churches are providing meals for at-risk children in lieu of the Calloway County School District Food Program being closed for this week. This is not the government subsidized food program provided through the schools, so meals are limited to families in need. Meals will be available Monday through Friday at the following locations and times:
• Westside Baptist - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
• Northside Baptist - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;
• First United Methodist - 11 a.m. to noon;
• Coldwater Church of Christ - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal or biscuit mix,bread, hotdogs and tuna. Personal items needed are toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
