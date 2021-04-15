MCC Park Board to meet Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Park Pool. Those interested are invited to attend.
Clothing giveaway to be Saturday
St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 122 Spruce St. will host a clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
Wings of Hope to host food pantry
The Wings of Hope Food Pantry will host a food giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 17, at Higher Praise Worship Center at 5623 U.S. 641 N. This will be by reservation only. Call High Praise at 270-753-1991 to leave a message or contact through Wings of Hope Food and Clothing Pantry on Facebook via messenger. Leave your name, full address including zip code and how many in the family. You will be contacted by a Wings of Hope representative. All reservations need to be in by noon Friday, April 16. Picture I.D. and proof of residency is required. This is for Calloway County residents only. Food baskets are limited, so reserve early. Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru event.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, via Google Meet. Anyone interested in attending may contact the school at 270-753-5202 for a link to the meeting.
Russell Chapel Food Pantry to open
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will hold their Food Pantry on Tuesday, April 20, from 2-4 p.m. The Clothing Closet will be open as well with restrictions. Please wear a mask.
MHS SBDM Council seeks representative
Murray High School will be accepting nominations for a parent representative to serve on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council for the term beginning July 1. Any interested person eligible to serve may pick up a nomination form at the MHS Office. The forms are also available on the school’s website. The forms should be returned to the school by April 26. The SBDM election will be held online Wednesday, April 28.
East Calloway SBDM Council to meet
East Calloway Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, in the faculty lounge.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.