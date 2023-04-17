Presentation on vegetable gardening
Tom Timmons will speak about vegetable gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. His presentation will include site selection, preparing the soil, pest control, organic methods and maximum productivity. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-145.
Meal fundraiser offered
Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 19. The menu is chicken and sausage gumbo, rice, potato salad, Mexican cornbread and dessert for $7. Pick up will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. To order a meal, call 270-753-0929 by Tuesday, April 18.
MWC Music Department meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the clubhouse. All members are encouraged to attend.
Trade Day at MCC Central Park
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will hold a special-called meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the USDA Service Center at 88 Robertson Road South. The public is welcome to attend.
Free women’s conference offered
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1871 Locust Grove Road, will host a free Women's Conference, "Striving to be a Godly Woman in Today's World," from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speakers will be Lori Scott and Hailey Roach. Special music and lunch will be provided. There is limited seating and pre-registration is required. Participants can pre-register beginning March 27 through April 17 at www.locustgrovemurray.org. Donations will be accepted for the Moses Basket charitable organization of Calloway County. For information, call 270-816-1777.
CC Extension Council to meet
The Calloway County Extension Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Members are asked to RSVP at katie.powell@uky.edu or call the office at 270-753-1452.
Mutt Strut 5K/one mile run to be held
Murray State University’s Vet Tech Pre-Veterinary Club is sponsoring a Mutt Strut, a 5K run/one mile dog walk to benefit the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County Saturday, April 29, at 15th and Olive streets on the Murray State University campus. Check-in and on-site registration for the 5K and dog walk begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K mass start at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. On-site registration is a donation of $25 for the dog walk or $35 for the 5K. T-shirts will be available while supply lasts. Forms and details are available at the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., at humanesociety@murray-ky.net or call 270-759-1884 or 270-519-4643.
MCC Senior Citizens Board will meet
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 20.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of boxed saltine crackers, canned spinach, canned spaghetti sauce, canned mix vegetables, canned soup, canned tuna, box of Tuna Helper, box of Complete Meal, box of spaghetti, canned fruit, flour, Jiffy corn meal mix, sugar, flour hot dogs, eggs, mustard and lunch meat. Needed for the homeless food bags are pop top cans or single serve packs of vegetables, Spam, chips, tuna, crackers, peanut butter, shelf stable milk and cereal bars. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail. For more information, call 270-970-8412.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are welcome to attend.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
