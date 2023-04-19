Floral & Iris Color Show planned

The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its eighth annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale and Luncheon Thursday, May 4, at the clubhouse. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with an entry fee of $1 for each single stem. The judging will be from 9:30-11 a.m. and viewing and voting for the People’s Choice Award is from 11 a.m. to noon. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. Luncheon tickets are available from members of the MWC Garden Department or by calling Barbara Brittain at 502-551-4886. Tickets are limited. Proceeds will benefit the department’s Murray State University Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.