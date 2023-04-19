Floral & Iris Color Show planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its eighth annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale and Luncheon Thursday, May 4, at the clubhouse. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with an entry fee of $1 for each single stem. The judging will be from 9:30-11 a.m. and viewing and voting for the People’s Choice Award is from 11 a.m. to noon. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. Luncheon tickets are available from members of the MWC Garden Department or by calling Barbara Brittain at 502-551-4886. Tickets are limited. Proceeds will benefit the department’s Murray State University Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Randy “Windtalker” Motz and Hannah Gibson, music therapist on “The Power of Music.” For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
Trade Day at MCC Central Park
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, April 24, at Pagliai’s. Mary Beth and Kenny Imes will speak on the state legislature and fiscal court. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow. All interested are welcome to attend.
Free women’s conference offered
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1871 Locust Grove Road, will host a free Women’s Conference, “Striving to be a Godly Woman in Today’s World,” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speakers will be Lori Scott and Hailey Roach. Special music and lunch will be provided. Donations will be accepted for the Moses Basket charitable organization of Calloway County. For information, call 270-816-1777.CC Extension Council to meet
CC Extension Council to meet Thursday
The Calloway County Extension Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Members are asked to RSVP at katie.powell@uky.edu or call the office at 270-753-1452.
Mutt Strut 5K/one mile run to be held
Murray State University’s Vet Tech Pre-Veterinary Club is sponsoring a Mutt Strut, a 5K run/one mile dog walk to benefit the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County Saturday, April 29, at 15th and Olive streets on the Murray State University campus. Check-in and on-site registration for the 5K and dog walk begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K mass start at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. On-site registration is a donation of $25 for the dog walk or $35 for the 5K. T-shirts will be available while supply lasts. Forms and details are available at the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., at humanesociety@murray-ky.net or call 270-759-1884 or 270-519-4643.
MCC Senior Citizens Board will meet
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 20.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Presentation on vegetable gardening
Tom Timmons will speak about vegetable gardening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. His presentation will include site selection, preparing the soil, pest control, organic methods and maximum productivity. This is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-145.
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are welcome to attend.
New Concord Watch meets Monday
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Tommy Morgan of the Calloway County Fire-Rescue will be the guest speaker. All interested are welcome to attend.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. will meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at La Cocina Restaurant. Please note change of time and location. The 2023 scholarship recipient will be honored. Members please bring supplies for the Murder Mystery Silent Auction.
Bonner Cemetery seeks donations
The Bonner Cemetery in the Pottertown community is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Jim Hendrick, 260 Cohoon Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Kathy Cook, 190 Irvin Cobb Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
