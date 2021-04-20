MSU Music Dept. to hold outdoor concert
Murray State University’s department of music will host an outdoor “Bright Days Ahead” spring concert on Thursday, April 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at Woods Park, located at the corner of 14th Street and Olive Boulevard. The free concert is open to the public and will be the department’s first public performance in 14 months. Students from MSU’s wind ensemble, symphonic band and jazz orchestra will be featured. Attendees must follow all Racer Safe and Healthy protocols and health guidance, including the wearing of facial coverings. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Calloway County Tea Party will meet
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, April 26, at Pagliai’s. Voluntary pizza is at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting at 6 p.m. Steve Ariana will speak on politics and living in contemporary California and why he relocated to Murray. The public is invited to attend.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, via Google Meet. Anyone interested in attending may contact the school at 270-753-5202 for a link to the meeting.
Russell Chapel Food Pantry to open
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will hold their Food Pantry on Tuesday, April 20, from 2-4 p.m. The Clothing Closet will be open as well with restrictions. Please wear a mask.
MHS SBDM Council seeks representative
Murray High School will be accepting nominations for a parent representative to serve on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council for the term beginning July 1. Any interested person eligible to serve may pick up a nomination form at the MHS Office. The forms are also available on the school’s website. The forms should be returned to the school by April 26. The SBDM election will be held online Wednesday, April 28.
American Legion meeting scheduled
The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 73 of Murray will be held on Thursday, April 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall located at 310 Bee Creek Drive (off of North Fourth Street). Food and fellowship starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a business meeting at 7. All Veterans are invited to attend. For additional information, contact Mark Kennedy at 752-3333.
CCHS holds parent rep election
Calloway County High School will hold a signed ballot election for parent representative for the Site-Based Decision-Making Council on Monday, April 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. in the CCHS Front Commons. Nominations will be accepted until Thursday, April 22, at 3 p.m. Nomination forms are on the CCHS SBDM webpage. For more information, contact CCHS Principal Christopher King at 270-762-767.
Murray FRYSC Advisory Council to meet
The Murray FRYSC Advisory Council will meet at noon Friday, April 23 at the Murray Middle School Library, or those interested can join via Zoom at http://bit.ly/MFRYSCadvisorymeetingAPRIL 2021. For those who plan to attend in person, an RSVP is required to Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592 or morgan.carman@murray.kyschools.us.
New Concord Neighborhood to meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the New Concord Church of Christ Annex. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight will be the guest speaker. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
