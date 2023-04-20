CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, April 24, at Pagliai’s. Mary Beth and Kenny Imes will speak on the state legislature and fiscal court. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow. All interested are welcome to attend.
Floral & Iris Color Show planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its eighth annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale and Luncheon Thursday, May 4, at the clubhouse. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with an entry fee of $1 for each single stem. The judging will be from 9:30-11 a.m. and viewing and voting for the People’s Choice Award is from 11 a.m. to noon. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. Luncheon tickets are available from members of the MWC Garden Department or by calling Barbara Brittain at 502-551-4886. Tickets are limited. Proceeds will benefit the department’s Murray State University Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Randy “Windtalker” Motz and Hannah Gibson, music therapist on “The Power of Music.” For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
Free women’s conference offered
Locust Grove Baptist Church at 1871 Locust Grove Road, will host a free Women’s Conference, “Striving to be a Godly Woman in Today’s World,” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Guest speakers will be Lori Scott and Hailey Roach. Special music and lunch will be provided. Donations will be accepted for the Moses Basket charitable organization of Calloway County. For information, call 270-816-1777.CC Extension Council to meet
Magazine Club to meet Thursday
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Dumplin’s. The hostess is Debbie Bell, with the devotion by Linda Kelly and program presented by Susan Doran.
Mutt Strut 5K/one mile run to be held
Murray State University’s Vet Tech Pre-Veterinary Club is sponsoring a Mutt Strut, a 5K run/one mile dog walk to benefit the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County Saturday, April 29, at 15th and Olive streets on the Murray State University campus. Check-in and on-site registration for the 5K and dog walk begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K mass start at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. On-site registration is a donation of $25 for the dog walk or $35 for the 5K. T-shirts will be available while supply lasts. Forms and details are available at the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., at humanesociety@murray-ky.net or call 270-759-1884 or 270-519-4643.
New Concord Watch meets Monday
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Tommy Morgan of the Calloway County Fire-Rescue will be the guest speaker. All interested are welcome to attend.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. will meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, at La Cocina Restaurant. Please note change of time and location. The 2023 scholarship recipient will be honored. Members please bring supplies for the Murder Mystery Silent Auction.
Breast Cancer Group to meet
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Mugsy’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
MES SBDM Council meet planned
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the MES Library. All interested are invited to attend.
American Legion meets April 27
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, April 27, at the American Legion Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will start at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
Youth center seeks snacks/donations
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Donations may be mailed to 513 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or at the center by putting donations in the locked mail box. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
MHS FFA Greenhouse to open
The Murray High School FFA Greenhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Many varieties of flowers and plants will be available for purchase.
