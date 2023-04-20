CC TEA Party meets Monday

The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, April 24, at Pagliai’s. Mary Beth and Kenny Imes will speak on the state legislature and fiscal court. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow. All interested are welcome to attend.