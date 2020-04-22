Canceled or postponed events:
• The Floral and Iris Color Show, sponsored by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for May 7.
• The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club spring fundraiser scheduled for May 14.
• TOPS meetings will not be held until at least May 4. For information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
• The Calloway County Conservation Board will not meet in April.
• The ALS Golf Scramble, scheduled for May 1, has been canceled.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, spaghetti sauce, Jiffy cornmeal or biscuit mix,bread, hot dogs and tuna. Personal items needed are toilet paper, laundry detergent and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCPL seeks trustee
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library is seeking applications for an open position on the board for an unexpired term ending Aug. 15, 2021. Board members must reside in Calloway County. The board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Trustees’ primary roles are to hire and evaluate library director, monitor and evaluate the overall effectiveness of the library, plan for the future of the library, set library policies and advocate for the library. Applications may be found online at callowaycountylibrary.org/employment. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Applicants who have applied for a trustee position within the past 12 months and wish to be considered may contact Director Mignon Reed at 270-753-2288, or email at mignon.reed@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. CCPL is an equal opportunity employer.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. No dining inside, but meals will be given at the door. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
