Rebate day for Meals on Wheels today
A rebate day to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels program will be held Thursday, April 23, at Culver’s. Twenty percent of sales will go toward the meal program.
Needs of low income meeting to be held
West Kentucky Allied Services, Inc. will hold a conference call meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, to discuss the needs of low income families in Calloway County. Due to COPD-19, the meeting cannot be held in person. For more information, contact Jenny Rushing, WKAS CSBG director at 270-247-4046 prior to the meeting. All interested citizens in the community are welcome to join and voice their concerns.
CCPL seeks trustee
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library is seeking applications for an open position on the board for an unexpired term ending Aug. 15, 2021. Board members must reside in Calloway County. The board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Trustees’ primary roles are to hire and evaluate library director, monitor and evaluate the overall effectiveness of the library, plan for the future of the library, set library policies and advocate for the library. Applications may be found online at callowaycountylibrary.org/employment. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Applicants who have applied for a trustee position within the past 12 months and wish to be considered may contact Director Mignon Reed at 270-753-2288, or email at mignon.reed@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. CCPL is an equal opportunity employer.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The New Concord Cemetery is in need of tax-deductible donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mac Coleman, 296 Buchanan Lane, New Concord, KY 42076.
