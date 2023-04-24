FUMC to host family glow night

Murray First United Methodist Church is hosting a family glow night, “All Glow’D Up,” from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. A night of music, dancing, games and more will benefit the United Women in Faith missions. Cost is $5 per person with a maximum charge of $20 for a family. Participants may pay at the door or at murrayfirst.org/family-glow-dance. Come dressed in glow and dark attire. Glow sticks and face paint is encouraged.