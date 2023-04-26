Magazine Club to meet Thursday
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Dumplin’s. The hostess is Debbie Bell, with the devotion by Linda Kelly and program presented by Susan Doran.
FUMC to host family glow night
Murray First United Methodist Church is hosting a family glow night, “All Glow’D Up,” from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. A night of music, dancing, games and more will benefit the United Women in Faith missions. Cost is $5 per person with a maximum charge of $20 for a family. Participants may pay at the door or at murrayfirst.org/family-glow-dance. Come dressed in glow and dark attire. Glow sticks and face paint is encouraged.
MES SBDM Council meeting planned
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the MES Library. All interested are invited to attend.
Denim workshop offered
The Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers will host a one-day workshop, “Denim Upcycling Bonanza,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road. The class is open to the eight-county area and will be limited to 15 participants. There is a $10 charge with a sewing machine, sewing kit and all project materials furnished. For more information and to register, call Connie Talent at 270-293-2349 or the McCracken County Extension Office at 270-554-9520. Deadline to register is May 19.
Floral & Iris Color Show planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its eighth annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale and Luncheon Thursday, May 4, at the clubhouse. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with an entry fee of $1 for each single stem. The judging will be from 9:30-11 a.m. and viewing and voting for the People’s Choice Award is from 11 a.m. to noon. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. Luncheon tickets are available from members of the MWC Garden Department or by calling Barbara Brittain at 502-551-4886. Tickets are limited. Proceeds will benefit the department’s Murray State University Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.
Mutt Strut 5K/one mile run to be held
Murray State University’s Vet Tech Pre-Veterinary Club is sponsoring a Mutt Strut, a 5K run/one mile dog walk to benefit the programs of the Humane Society of Calloway County Saturday, April 29, at 15th and Olive streets on the Murray State University campus. Check-in and on-site registration for the 5K and dog walk begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K mass start at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. On-site registration is a donation of $25 for the dog walk or $35 for the 5K. T-shirts will be available while supply lasts. Forms and details are available at the Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., at humanesociety@murray-ky.net or call 270-759-1884 or 270-519-4643.
New Concord Watch meets Monday
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Tommy Morgan of the Calloway County Fire-Rescue will be the guest speaker. All interested are welcome to attend.
Friendship Cemetery to host work day
The Friendship Cemetery at Kirk Ridge Road off of Liberty Road will have a maintenance day Saturday, May 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Light work will be done on the grounds to prepare for mowing season. If unable to attend, but would like to contribute toward future mowing, donations may be sent to Friendship Cemetery, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-293-2817.
Breast Cancer Group to meet
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Mugsy’s. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Trade Day to be Tuesday
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
American Legion meets April 27
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, April 27, at the American Legion Veterans Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will start at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Cemetery seeks donations
Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes is in need of donations for mowing. Checks are to be made payable to Pleasant Hill Cemetery and mail to Kay Lilly, 16270 Linton Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of boxed saltine crackers, canned spinach, canned carrots, Spam, canned soup, canned tuna, box of Tuna Helper, box of Complete Meal, canned fruit, flour, corn meal, milk, hot dogs, eggs and lunch meat. Needed for the homeless food bags are Pop top cans of single serve packs of vegetables, Spam, chips, tuna, crackers, peanut butter, shelf stable milk and cereal bars. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
