Food pantry to be held at KUMC
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold a food pantry on Sat. May 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Pick up will be at the back fellowship hall door.
Lion Clubs Candy Days to be held
The Murray Lions Club, Hazel Lions Club and Murray State Lions Club Spring 2021 Candy Days will be Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Murray Walmart. Donations will benefit the Lions Club Eyeglasses Assistance Program, KidSight program and the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.
Garden Department to hold meeting
The Garden Department will meet downstairs at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 1 p.m. on May 6. Ellen Contri will present a program on herbs. Members are asked to wear a mask over their mouths and noses and socially distance.
MHS SBDM Council seeks representative
Murray High School will be accepting nominations for a parent representative to serve on the Site-Based Decision-Making Council for the term beginning July 1. Any interested person eligible to serve may pick up a nomination form at the MHS Office. The forms are also available on the school’s website. The forms should be returned to the school by April 26. The SBDM election will be held online Wednesday, April 28.
Calloway County Tea Party will meet
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, April 26, at Pagliai’s. Voluntary pizza is at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting at 6 p.m. Steve Ariana will speak on politics and living in contemporary California and why he relocated to Murray. The public is invited to attend.
New Concord Neighborhood to meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the New Concord Church of Christ Annex. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight will be the guest speaker. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
CCHS holds parent rep election
Calloway County High School will hold a signed ballot election for a parent representative for the Site-Based Decision-Making Council on Monday, April 26, from 3:30-6 p.m. in the CCHS Front Commons. Nominations will be accepted until Thursday, April 22, at 3 p.m. Nomination forms are on the CCHS SBDM webpage. For more information, contact CCHS Principal Christopher King at 270-762-7374.
West KY NOW to hold panel discussion
West KY NOW (National Organization for Women) will host a Zoom panel discussion from 6-7 p.m. Monday, April 26. “NOW is the Time…to Run for Office: Run, Vote, Change.” Guests will include Jessica Evans, Vonnie Hays-Adams and Miranda Terry, and the panel will be moderated by Constance Alexander. Topics will include the basics of civic engagement, particular to what it is like to run for a local office or board position. This event is free and open to the public. More information is available at www.westkynow.org.
Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet
The Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via Zoom. Jeff Young, managing editor of The Ohio Valley ReSource, will be the speaker and will discuss “Appalachian Fall: Dispatches From Coal Country on What’s Ailing America.” Visit the club’s Facebook page for the Zoom link.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is Saturday, May 1. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
Conservation Office offers no-till drills
The Calloway County Conservation Office maintains two no-till drills which may be rented by Calloway County residents. For information on the drills and availability, call West Kentucky Trailer Sales at 270-227-7708 or Alex Cooper at 270-227-3257.
