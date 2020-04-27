MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, via Goggle Meeting. Anyone interested in attending this virtual meeting should contact Murray High School at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting time to receiving the link to the meeting.
Needs of low income meeting to be held
West Kentucky Allied Services, Inc. will hold a conference call meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, to discuss the needs of low income families in Calloway County. Due to COPD-19, the meeting cannot be held in person. For more information, contact Jenny Rushing, WKAS CSBG director at 270-247-4046 prior to the meeting. All interested citizens in the community are welcome to join and voice their concerns.
CCPL seeks trustee
The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library is seeking applications for an open position on the board for an unexpired term ending Aug. 15, 2021. Board members must reside in Calloway County. The board meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Trustees’ primary roles are to hire and evaluate library director, monitor and evaluate the overall effectiveness of the library, plan for the future of the library, set library policies and advocate for the library. Applications may be found online at callowaycountylibrary.org/employment. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Applicants who have applied for a trustee position within the past 12 months and wish to be considered may contact Director Mignon Reed at 270-753-2288, or email at mignon.reed@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. CCPL is an equal opportunity employer.
MHS SBDM accepting nominations
Parent nominations for the Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council for 2020-21 will be accepted from April 23 through May 7 at 3 p.m. Nomination forms are available online on the school website at www.murray.kyschools.us. Completed forms may be emailed to angelarenick@hotmail.com.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be made payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
