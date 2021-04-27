Spring revival being held
Hazel Baptist Church is having a Spring Revival through Wednesday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. with Karen Blackard of Corinth, Mississippi, guest evangelist. Special music will be at each service. John Roach, pastor, invites the public to attend.
CCFPD board to meet Monday
The monthly meeting of the Calloway County Fire Protection District board will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the old Southern States Building on East Sycamore Street.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the CCHS Library Media Center. Anyone interested in attending may contact the school at 270-753-5202 for more information.
Food pantry to be held at KUMC
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold a food pantry from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sat. May 8, 2021. Pick up will be at the back fellowship hall door.
Lion Clubs Candy Days to be held
The Murray Lions Club, Hazel Lions Club and Murray State Lions Club Spring 2021 Candy Days will be Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Murray Walmart. Donations will benefit the Lions Club Eyeglasses Assistance Program, KidSight program and the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.
Garden Department to hold meeting
The Garden Department will meet downstairs at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. Ellen Contri will present a program on herbs. Members are asked to wear a mask and socially distance.
Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet
The Great Rivers Sierra Club will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via Zoom. Jeff Young, managing editor of The Ohio Valley ReSource, will be the speaker and will discuss “Appalachian Fall: Dispatches From Coal Country on What’s Ailing America.” Visit the club’s Facebook page for the Zoom link.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is Saturday, May 1. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
Conservation Office offers no-till drills
The Calloway County Conservation Office maintains two no-till drills which may be rented by Calloway County residents. For information on the drills and availability, call West Kentucky Trailer Sales at 270-227-7708 or Alex Cooper at 270-227-3257.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Tucker Cemetery in need of donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
