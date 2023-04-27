Max Hurt Memorial planned for May 5

The annual Max Hurt Memorial Rotary Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 5, at the Murray Country Club. Lunch will be served at noon and a shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $300 ($75 per person) for a four-person scramble payable to the Murray Rotary Club. Registration forms are available at the Murray Country Club or email lacosta@mcconnellinsurance.com. For more information, call Hays at 270-978-0137.