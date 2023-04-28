Murray FRYSC Advisory Council to meet
The Murray FRYSC Advisory Council will meet at 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Murray Middle School Library. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP is attending to Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592 or email morgan.carman@murray.kyschools.us.
Max Hurt Memorial planned for May 5
The annual Max Hurt Memorial Rotary Golf Tournament will be Friday, May 5, at the Murray Country Club. Lunch will be served at noon and a shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $300 ($75 per person) for a four-person scramble payable to the Murray Rotary Club. Registration forms are available at the Murray Country Club or email lacosta@mcconnellinsurance.com. For more information, call Hays at 270-978-0137.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com.
MWC Kappa Department to meet
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will celebrate “Ladies Night Out” at the home of Dorinda Craig at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. For more information, call Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Friendship Cemetery to host work day
The Friendship Cemetery at Kirk Ridge Road off of Liberty Road will have a maintenance day Saturday, May 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Light work will be done on the grounds to prepare for mowing season. If unable to attend, but would like to contribute toward future mowing, donations may be sent to Friendship Cemetery, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-293-2817.
FUMC to host family glow night
Murray First United Methodist Church is hosting a family glow night, “All Glow’D Up,” from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. A night of music, dancing, games and more will benefit the United Women in Faith missions. Cost is $5 per person with a maximum charge of $20 for a family. Participants may pay at the door or at murrayfirst.org/family-glow-dance. Come dressed in glow and dark attire. Glow sticks and face paint is encouraged.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Denim workshop offered
The Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers will host a one-day workshop, “Denim Upcycling Bonanza,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road. The class is open to the eight-county area and will be limited to 15 participants. There is a $10 charge with a sewing machine, sewing kit and all project materials furnished. For more information and to register, call Connie Talent at 270-293-2349 or the McCracken County Extension Office at 270-554-9520. Deadline to register is May 19.
Floral & Iris Color Show planned
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will host its eighth annual Floral & Iris Color Show, Plant Sale and Luncheon Thursday, May 4, at the clubhouse. Show registration is from 7:30-9:30 a.m. with an entry fee of $1 for each single stem. The judging will be from 9:30-11 a.m. and viewing and voting for the People’s Choice Award is from 11 a.m. to noon. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15. Luncheon tickets are available from members of the MWC Garden Department or by calling Barbara Brittain at 502-551-4886. Tickets are limited. Proceeds will benefit the department’s Murray State University Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.
CCFPD Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street.
Hancock Station to hold River Sweep
Hancock Biological Station will host a River Sweep from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. Participants will be involved with a shoreline trash pickup and garbage collection. Pontoon shuttles to collection points will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at noon. All participants are invited to a fish fry at noon. Opportunities to kayak and canoe will be available. More information can be found at https://forms.gle/jpP2tspyF21hjUBE6 or by calling 270-809-2272. Gloves, garbage bags, life jackets and water will be provided.
MWC Board meets Monday
The Murray Woman’s Club Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Harbour Youth Service Center to meet
The Laker Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its next Advisory Council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. For questions, call Lisa Hays at 270-762-7390.
Cameron to be in Murray
KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be in Murray from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Pagliai’s. All those interested are invited to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
