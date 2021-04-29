Movies on the Square returns May 7
Madagascar will be shown as Movies on the Square is back beginning the evening of May 7, at 8 p.m. on the south side of the court square. Admission is free. Madagascar is a movie about animals who break out of their zoo and head to Madagascar. It’s a fun and lighthearted movie perfect for the entire family to enjoy.
CC Republican Party meeting May 10
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Information will be shared regarding upcoming precinct and county officer elections according to the Republican Party of Kentucky guidelines. The elections will be held June 19 at 10 a.m. at Pagliai’s. For more information, call 270 293 8401.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the CCHS Library Media Center. Anyone interested in attending may contact the school at 270-753-5202 for more information.
CCFPD board to meet Monday
The monthly meeting of the Calloway County Fire Protection District board will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the old Southern States Building on East Sycamore Street.
Food pantry to be held at KUMC
Kirksey United Methodist Church will hold a food pantry from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sat. May 8, 2021. Pick up will be at the back fellowship hall door.
Garden Department to meet
The Garden Department will meet downstairs at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. Ellen Contri will present a program on herbs. Members are asked to wear a mask and socially distance.
Lion Clubs Candy Days to be held
The Murray Lions Club, Hazel Lions Club and Murray State Lions Club Spring 2021 Candy Days will be Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Murray Walmart. Donations will benefit the Lions Club Eyeglasses Assistance Program, KidSight program and the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is Saturday, May 1. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
Clothing giveaway to be held
St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 122 Spruce St. will hold a Clothing Giveaway from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 1.
MES SBDM Council will hold election
The Murray Elementary School PTO will be conducting a Site-Based Decision-Making parent election for the 2021-22 school year. Any eligible parent who will have a student enrolled at MES may run for SBDM Council. The nomination process will run through May 5 at 4 p.m. The election will be held online May 11, with a link that will be sent through school messenger.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at the Big Apple Cafe.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Howard Coy, 204 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020 or to Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Drive, Dexter, KY 42036.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
