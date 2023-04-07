MSU Spring Concert presented Friday
The Murray State University Concert Choir will present its rescheduled Spring Concert on Friday, April 7, at 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The concert scheduled for Friday, March 31, was canceled due to weather. This Good Friday Concert will feature “Keep Watch, Dear Lord,” by David Pegel. The choir is conducted by MSU Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bradley Almquist. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.
WoodmenLife 138 and 170 to meet
WoodmenLife Chapters 138 and 170 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Harmon Hall. The chapters will provide sub sandwiches and drinks and members are asked to bring a dessert.
Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt planned
A Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Hazel. There will be activity stations with games, a photo backdrop, an Easter movie, crafts and snacks. A short Easter lesson will begin before dark and the outdoor egg hunt will begin after sunset. Hunt areas will be separated by age groups. The hunt will be moved indoors if inclement weather. Bring a basket and all are welcome.
MWC Alpha Dept. meets Tuesday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the clubhouse. Whitney Bolin will present a program on Bolin Books. Members are asked to bring your books for our basket for the Murder Mystery Dinner in April.
Easter on the Square to be Saturday
Easter on the Square will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8, for children ages 0 to 8. At 9 a.m. the 0-2 year-olds will hunt with ages 3 and 4 and 5 through 8 hunting in 15 minute increments after the hunt begins. A photo with Jelly Bean, the downtown Easter Bunny, will be available.
MAG hosts Sasso exhibit
The MAG Community Art Center is hosting a special estate exhibition of the artwork of Sandy Miller Sasso through April 8. The exhibit is split between the Murray Art Guild and the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau and can be viewed at the MAG from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. At the CVB, the artwork may be viewed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. All proceeds from the sale of the artwork will be donated to the Murray Art Guild’s Building Fund. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
KUMC to open food pantry
Kirksey United Methodist Church will holds its monthly food pantry drive-through from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. Persons must be able to show Calloway County residency and must be present to receive a bag of food.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. (Please note date change). The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Healthy food presentation planned
Healthy Choices for Every Body will be presented Friday, April 21, and Friday, April 28, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service, 93 Extension Way. The class is presented by Myrna Vazquez and includes hands-on activities, cooking demonstrations, and tips and tools. There is no cost to participate. Contact Myrna.Vazquez@uky.edu or call 270-753-1452.
Story’s Chapel Cemetery to meet
Story’s Chapel Cemetery will hold its Cemetery Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8. Bids will be taken for mowing. Contact Michael Keel at 270-435-4487.
Clothing Give-A-Way is Saturday
The annual Clothing Give-A-Way at Greater Hope Baptist Church will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Clothes available for everyone and Easter bags for the kids, along with food and fun. The church is at 711 River Road off South Fourth St.
KUMC to host community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs, gravy and biscuit will be served, along with coffee, milk and juice. Donations will be accepted with proceeds supporting the church food pantry and local food charities. All are welcome.
Hazel Baptist to hold Easter Egg Hunt
Hazel Baptist Church will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt for ages birth through fifth grade at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8. If raining, there will be a drive through egg hunt. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.
CC Genealogical Society to meet
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 12 noon Tuesday, April 11, at the residence of Lyn Dunn, 1301 Oakhill Court. The program will focus on the history of pottery-making in the local area, including Pottertown and Bell City.
Human trafficking event planned
The Human Rights Commission will host an event on human trafficking from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the CFSB Bank on the second floor. This event is free and open to the public.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
