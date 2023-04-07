MSU Spring Concert presented Friday

The Murray State University Concert Choir will present its rescheduled Spring Concert on Friday, April 7, at 2:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The concert scheduled for Friday, March 31, was canceled due to weather. This Good Friday Concert will feature “Keep Watch, Dear Lord,” by David Pegel. The choir is conducted by MSU Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bradley Almquist. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.