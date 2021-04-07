Education Nutrition Program offered
The Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service will deliver the Healthy Choices for Every Body lessons. The lessons are for limited resource adults and will meet every Wednesday in April and May from 5-6:30 p.m To register for the classes, email Myrna.Vazquez@uky.edu, call the office at 270-753-1453, or visit www.facebook.com/Calloway NEP/.
MCC Ladies Golf to host Tee-Off Coffee
The Ladies Golf Association of the Murray Country Club will host the 2021 Tee-Off Coffee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the clubhouse. All lady golfers of the club are invited to attend. Hostess will be Val Heath and Cheryl Pittman. The season schedule includes regular golf for 18 hole and 9 hole golfers, organized scrambles, allowing all players regardless of skill level, to play together, and other special events. Working members will have the opportunity to participate in the Ringer Board and Birdie Tree competitions. If interested in more information, contact Judy Tidwell at 270-293-5475 or Deb Bergman at 636-795-9800. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed for this and other golfing events.
Make A Difference Day to be April 10
The 126th Bill Wells Make A Difference Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10 at the Briggs & Stratton Parking Lot. Enter on Main Street and exit on Walnut or Olive. Collected will be hazardous waste collection (motor oil and water-based pain not accepted), cardboard, electronic waste, clothes, shoes, books, aluminum cans, flags for retirement, batteries, old medication, metal cans, Ipods and MP3 players, eyeglasses and tires. Inkjet cartridges and cell phones will not be accepted.
Need Line hosting logo design contest
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is hosting a logo design contest. The top three winners in each of the three categories - elementary, middle and high school; college/adult - will receive a prize. The requirements for the design are dimensions of 8”x10” and MCC Need Line must be included in the design. Designs may be email to needline@murray-ky.net or taken to 509 N. Eighth St. Included should be a name, phone number, address and category. The deadline for the contest is 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. For questions, call Emma at 270-753-6333. Need Line’s mission is to feed the hungry, assist with basic needs and provide a bridge of wellness and financial security through education, counseling and advocacy for citizens of Calloway County.
Blood donation opportunities
Upcoming blood donation opportunities offered by the Red Cross will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Murray State University, 1403 Olive St.; Friday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lowe’s; Monday April 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CFSB North; and Tuesday, April 13, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. At each location, temperature checks will be conducted, and social distancing and face coverings will be practiced. All blood types are needed, but especially type O. You can schedule a donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767. The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelets and plasma for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks through the Red Cross Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
MAG to present Saturday Workshop
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will hold its Second Saturday Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, for kids ages 7 to 12, taught by Debi Danielson. Students will be using large pieces of cardboard and paints to create BIG birds and insects. The class is limited to six participants. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
CC Republican Party to meet April 12
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be leadership from the Republican Party via Zoom, Chairman Mac Brown, Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen and Director of Local Development Hunter Whitaker. For more information, call 270-293-8401.
KUMC to open food pantry
Kirksey United Methodist Church is opening a new food pantry. It will be a drive-thru only until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and open the second Saturday of each month starting Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet in person at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the CCHS Media Center.
Attention Calloway County Democrats
The Democratic Precinct Conventions are at 10 a.m. April 10. Virtual conventions will take place at a statewide online Zoom meeting. Nominations for precinct delegates began March 11 and will continue through April 12. To nominate someone or yourself in your specific precinct, visit https://kydemocrats.org/2021-reorg/ or call the hotline at 833-468-6835. Each precinct will elect one male, one female and one youth 35 years of age or younger to vote for members to the County Executive Committee and Congressional District Conventions. Your Democratic Precinct Convention is the first step toward becoming active in the Democratic Party or the KDP State
Central Executive Committee. Any Democrat registered in your precinct by April 8, 2021, can attend, nominate and run for election to the precinct committee. For more information, email reorg@kydemocrats.org or call 833-468-6835. If you do not know the name of your precinct, or whether you are registered to vote, contact the local County Clerk’s office or visit GoVoteKY.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.