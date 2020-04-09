CCPL announces extended closure
The Calloway County Public Library closure date has been extended through Sunday, May 3. CCPL is tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, May 4.
Canceled or postponed events:
•Woodmen Life Chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 scheduled for April 14.
• The Floral and Iris Color Show, sponsored by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for May 7.
• The Evening of Chocolate and More, sponsored by the Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club, scheduled for April 23.
• The Cuba-Pilot Oak Alumni Dinner scheduled for April 10.
• TOPS’ weekly meetings through until April 12.
• The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club spring fundraiser scheduled for May 14.
• The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla meetings are canceled until further notice.
• The student music contests and monthly meeting of the Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club scheduled for April 21.
Ledger & Times offers free website
The Murray Ledger & Times’ website, www.murrayledger.com is now open to all for viewing.
WiFi hotspots available
The Calloway County Fiscal Court, WK&T and area churches have set up more hotspots for free WiFi Internet around the county. No password is needed. You just have to be within the parking lot of each area. New additional hotspots include: New Concord Church of Christ at 121 Artesian Drive; Green Plain Church of Christ at 3980 Murray-Paris Road in Hazel; and Sugar Creek
Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road is scheduled to be implemented soon. For more information, call the Calloway County Judge Executive’s Office at 270-753-2920. Other additional hotspots include:
• South and West sides of the county courthouse
• Parking lot behind Ty Holland Stadium
• Parking lot at the Judicial Building
• Kroger Parking Lot
• Public Library Parking Lot
• Casey’s Parking Lot
• In front of Shogun, Office Depot, August Moon and iWash
• Fazoli’s
• McDonald’s
• Burger King
• Silo at Whiskey Ridge
• Dunkin Donuts
• Parking Lot at Lowe’s
• In front of Qdoba
