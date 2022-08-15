MAG announces fall classes
The MAG Community Art Center announces its fall class schedule. A wide range of classes taught by local artists will begin in September, including afterschool youth classes, Preschool Messy Friday & Whirl, adult classes in multimedia, repeat patterns, drawing, life drawing, art journaling, clay handbuilding and pit firing, enameling and seasonal screenprinting. For complete information about classes and to register, visit murrayartguild.org.
Ellen Contri will speak about herbs at an open meeting for the public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Calloway County Extension Office. She will discuss ways to select, grow, store and use a variety of culinary herbs. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Meals on Wheels Gumbo Fundraiser
The Meals on Wheels Gumbo To-Go Meal Fundraiser for the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will be Friday, Aug. 19. The menu will be a family pack for 4 consisting of 32 ounces of gumbo, 16 ounces of potato salad, 16 ounces of rice, four gourmet cookies and four Mexican corn muffins for $25. A family pack for two is $15. The deadline for pre-orders is Thursday, Aug. 18, and meals may be picked up Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the center. To pre-order, call 270-753-0929.
CC Conservation Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Special Olympics will begin its fall bowling season. Anyone 8 and over is invited to join. Participants include Special Olympic athletes, Unified Partners and volunteers/coaches. All skill levels are welcome and participation is free. Those interested should contact Laura Miller at lmiller@soky.org, or call 270-293-9054.
CC Alumni & Associates will meet
The Alumni and Associates of Calloway County Schools will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Tom’s Grill. The annual business meeting will be conducted and the awarding of three scholarships. All Calloway graduates are welcome to attend.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual meeting at noon Tuesday, Aug. 23. Topics will include director’s report, programmatic updates, executive session and other items. All meeting are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. The link to the meeting is https://zoom.us/j/94084947054?pwd=UVFsekN0SExhL1diSUlCRHROWmJ0Zz09, meeting ID: 940 8494 7054 and passcode: M20Bfd. For questions, call Jamie Hughes at 270-73-3381.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the CCHS Library/Media Center.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Bonner Cemetery seeks donations
The Bonner Cemetery in the Pottertown community is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Jim Hendrick, 260 Cohoon Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Kathy Cook, 190 Irvin Cobb Road, Murray, KY 42071.
