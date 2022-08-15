MAG announces fall classes

The MAG Community Art Center announces its fall class schedule. A wide range of classes taught by local artists will begin in September, including afterschool youth classes, Preschool Messy Friday & Whirl, adult classes in multimedia, repeat patterns, drawing, life drawing, art journaling, clay handbuilding and pit firing, enameling and seasonal screenprinting. For complete information about classes and to register, visit murrayartguild.org.