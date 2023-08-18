Sew-A-Thon set for next week 

The annual Sew-A-Thon is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21-24 at Murray First United Methodist Church. Volunteers will be making stockings and heart pillows for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes and will also be making port pillows for cancer patients. To sign up to participate, call Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068 or Jackie Beauchamp at 270-206-6064.

