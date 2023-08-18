Sew-A-Thon set for next week
The annual Sew-A-Thon is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21-24 at Murray First United Methodist Church. Volunteers will be making stockings and heart pillows for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes and will also be making port pillows for cancer patients. To sign up to participate, call Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068 or Jackie Beauchamp at 270-206-6064.
CUBS Connect meeting
A CUBS (Calloway United Benevolent Services) Connect meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Wesley of Murray, 440 Utterback Road, Building 500. The topic will be arts and education and the meeting is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with their discussion ideas as they relate to the topic.
TEA Party to meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will have its next “Pizza and Politics” meeting at Pagliai’s on Monday, Aug. 28. Dr. James Clinger, retired professor of political science at Murray State, will speak about “Legal Constraints on the Administrative State.” Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program at 6 p.m., followed by Q & A. Everyone invited and there is no admission charge.
Movies on the Square, car show scheduled
Murray Main Street invites the public to come downtown Saturday, Aug. 19, for a car show and movie. The car show begins at 5 p.m., and the 2001 movie “The Fast and the Furious” will play at 8 p.m. on the south side of the courthouse (Maple Street) as part of the Movies on the Square series. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening in downtown Murray.
Rockets taking flag football signups
The Murray Rockets with Special Olympics Kentucky will be taking sign-ups for flag football at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Bee Creek Pavilion. Special Olympics flag football runs from September through November, and beginners and advanced players are welcome. All athletes ages 8 and up with an intellectual or developmental disability are eligible. It is free to join, and participants are encouraged to come dressed ready to play. For more information, contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or lmiller@soky.org.
57th CCHS reunion scheduled
The 1966 graduating class from Calloway County High School will celebrate its 57th class reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the WoodmenLife building in Murray. It will be a casual get-together with a $25 per person meal, and registration is required to get an accurate head count ahead of time. If you have not received a notice by mail, call 270-753-5060, 270-978-2620 or 270-978-2820. Registration checks may be mailed to: 1966 Class Reunion, 2945 Old Salem Road, Murray, KY 42071. The deadline is Aug. 25.
American Legion to meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall located at 310 Bee Creek Drive (off of North 4th Street). Food and fellowship starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a business meeting at 7. All veterans are invited to attend. For additional information, contact Mark Kennedy at 752-3333.
Breast Cancer Support group meets
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Cracker Barrel. Women who are survivors of other cancers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Conservation Board to meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will have its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the USDA Service Center, located at 88 Robertson Road South in Murray. The public is welcome to attend. Contact Tammy McCallon at 270-873-3070 for more information.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
LBL seeks advisory board members
The USDA Forest Service is reaching out to provide the Secretary of Agriculture with a background list of interested candidates for the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. The board is composed of 13 members and meets twice a year to discuss important matters concerning Land Between the Lakes. If you are interested in serving on the board or have questions, contact Christine Bombard at christine.bombard@usda.gov. More information can also be found at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/advisory-board.
CC Board of Health to meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Calloway County Health Department on 602 Memory Lane. The agenda topics include approval of prior board minutes, director’s report, programmatic updates and other items. All meeting are open to the public and a virtual option is available and the link is published on the Calloway County Health Department’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Jamie Hughes, public health director at jamieh.hughes@ky.gov.
JPHS meets Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Community Room of Columbus-Belmont State Park in Columbus. Society President Bill Mulligan will be the speaker. All interested are invited to attend.
Meeting planned on water stewardship
Matt Chadwick will be speaking on proper water stewardship as it relates to the modern home garden and landscape at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Chadwick will discuss ways to limit water usage, decrease the amount of pollution added to waterways and help you brainstorm solutions to water issues you may have. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.