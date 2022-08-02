MHS Fall Sports Kickoff to be held
The Murray High School Fall Sports Kickoff and Fundraiser will be from 6-8 p.m. at the MHS Soccer Complex, hosted by the MHS Booster Club. This even is open to the public.
MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the MWC Clubhouse. Matthew Laun will speak on “Houseplants - Selection and Care.” Visitors are welcome.
Tiger Golf Scramble planned
A Murray Tiger Four Person Golf Scramble will be held with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team with mulligans available for $20. Register at the Murray Country Club Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com. A catered lunch will be at noon.
Fireworks to be Sept. 3
The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex is the location of the fireworks and will be closed to the public. Viewing locations are accessible from U.S. 641 N. For more information, follow the Facebook page for The Murray Bank and Freedom Fest or call 270-759-2199.
CCHS to host freshman orientation
Calloway County High School will host Freshman/New Student Orientation from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Jeffrey Gymnasium.
MHS SBDM Council meeting planned
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will hold its regular meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. The meeting will be held virtually using a Google meeting platform. Contact MHS prior to the meeting to obtain a link.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Dexter-Almo Water District meets
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kook Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Needed for the cooler or freezer are hot dogs, eggs, hamburger, fresh produce and loaf bread. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, dish liquid, small containers of laundry detergent and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for the homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-up cans of tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
