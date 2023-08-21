Democrats to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the party headquarters at 412 Main St. The public is invited to join as party members plan the annual fish fry event, and people are encouraged to pick up their candidate yard signs.
CUBS Connect meeting
A CUBS (Calloway United Benevolent Services) Connect meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Wesley of Murray, 440 Utterback Road, Building 500. The topic will be arts and education and the meeting is expected to last approximately 90 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared with their discussion ideas as they relate to the topic.
Sew-A-Thon is this week
The annual Sew-A-Thon is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21-24 at Murray First United Methodist Church. Volunteers will be making stockings and heart pillows for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) By the Lakes and will also be making port pillows for cancer patients. To sign up to participate, call Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068 or Jackie Beauchamp at 270-206-6064.
Magazine Club to meet
The Magazine Club of Murray will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Murray Country Club Dining Room. The hostess will be Doris Cella, the devotion will be given by Linda Scott and the program will be given by Sheila Henry Poston.
61st CCHS reunion scheduled
The 1962 Calloway County High School graduating class will celebrate its 61st graduation anniversary beginning at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at The Barn in the Arboreum at the home of Jamie and alumna Jane Stubblefield Potts, 1107 Potts Road, off KY 80, the same place the reunion was held last year. The gathering will be casual. Desserts, iced tea and water will be furnished, but persons attending should “brown bag” their food. Classmates who have not responded can call Randy Patterson at 601-842-4036.
TEA Party to meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will have its next “Pizza and Politics” meeting at Pagliai’s on Monday, Aug. 28. Dr. James Clinger, retired professor of political science at Murray State, will speak about “Legal Constraints on the Administrative State.” Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program at 6 p.m., followed by Q & A. Everyone invited and there is no admission charge.
Rockets taking flag football signups
The Murray Rockets with Special Olympics Kentucky will be taking sign-ups for flag football at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Bee Creek Pavilion. Special Olympics flag football runs from September through November, and beginners and advanced players are welcome. All athletes ages 8 and up with an intellectual or developmental disability are eligible. It is free to join, and participants are encouraged to come dressed ready to play. For more information, contact Laura Miller at 270-293-9054 or lmiller@soky.org.
57th CCHS reunion scheduled
The 1966 graduating class from Calloway County High School will celebrate its 57th class reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the WoodmenLife building in Murray. It will be a casual get-together with a $25 per person meal, and registration is required to get an accurate head count ahead of time. If you have not received a notice by mail, call 270-753-5060, 270-978-2620 or 270-978-2820. Registration checks may be mailed to: 1966 Class Reunion, 2945 Old Salem Road, Murray, KY 42071. The deadline is Aug. 25.
Breast Cancer Support group meets
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Cracker Barrel. Women who are survivors of other cancers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Public invited to Chestnut Park event
WoodmenLife Chapter 592 hosts a Day Out in Chestnut Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Live music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Blackberry Moon. In addition to free hot dogs, chips and drink, there will be corn hole, a coloring contest and more. Child identification kits will also be provided to families. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will go to the park.
