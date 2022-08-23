Safety campaign being held by police
The Murray Police Department will be participating the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety campaign of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The campaign will run from Aug. 19 thru Sept. 5. The Murray Police Department will be collaborating with The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State Public Safety and Kentucky State Police doing sobriety check points during this campaign. The Murray Police Department considers its participation in this program to be an important and effective tool in helping to prevent traffic fatalities.
Cruise-In and Movie Night downtown
The Downtown Cruise-In Car Show and Movie Night will be Saturday, Aug. 27 on the court square. The Cruise-In will be from 5-8 p.m. and “American Graffiti” begins at 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a virtual meeting at noon Tuesday, Aug. 23. Topics will include director’s report, programmatic updates, executive session and other items. All meeting are open to the public. The primary location of the video conference will be conducted by the staff at the Calloway County Health Department via Zoom. The link to the meeting is https://zoom.us/j/94084947054?pwd=UVFsekN0SExhL1diSUlCRHROWmJ0Zz09, meeting ID: 940 8494 7054 and passcode: M20Bfd. For questions, call Jamie Hughes at 270-73-3381.
Breast Cancer Group plans meeting
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kook Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Needed for the cooler or freezer are hot dogs, eggs, hamburger, fresh produce and loaf bread. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, dish liquid, small containers of laundry detergent and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for the homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-up cans of tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
The Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the library. Those interested are welcome to attend.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, via Google Meet, a virtual meeting platform. Those interested are invited to contact the school office prior to the meeting for a link to join. 270-753-5202.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Aug. 25, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Chiari Walk Across America planned
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Participants can run, walk or roll 3K. For more information, contact Stephanie Wilson at 2770-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com. Register online at walk.conquerchiari.org.
Blood donation opportunity
An opportunity to donate blood to the American Red Cross will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday, Aug. 25, at Murray State University.
CC Democratic Party meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Three Oaks Community Center at 1788 Radio Road in Almo. Meeting agenda items includes planning for the party’s upcoming fish fry fundraising event on Oct. 14. All interested are invited to attend.
