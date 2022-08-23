Safety campaign being held by police

The Murray Police Department will be participating the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety campaign of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.  The campaign will run from Aug. 19 thru Sept. 5. The Murray Police Department will be collaborating with The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State Public Safety and Kentucky State Police doing sobriety check points during this campaign. The Murray Police Department considers its participation in this program to be an important and effective tool in helping to prevent traffic fatalities.  