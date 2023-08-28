TEA Party to meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will have its next “Pizza and Politics” meeting at Pagliai’s on Monday, Aug. 28. Dr. James Clinger, retired professor of political science at Murray State, will speak about “Legal Constraints on the Administrative State.” Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program at 6 p.m., followed by Q & A. Everyone invited and there is no admission charge.
CC Homemakers Annual Day planned
The Calloway County Homemakers Annual Day will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m. Entertainment will be by the “Old Duffers & Powder Puffers” of Playhouse in the Park. Special recognition will be given to Judy Stahler and Mary Shipley for 50-year membership. Join for a potluck and bring a friend. Call the Extension Office at 270-753-1452 to RSVP by Sept. 6.
Passport applications now accepted
The Calloway County Public Library is now accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passport by appointment only by contact Sierra Foster at 270-753-2288. Application forms and information on documents needed to apply for a passport may be found on travel.state.gov.
57th CCHS reunion scheduled
The 1966 graduating class from Calloway County High School will celebrate its 57th class reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the WoodmenLife building in Murray. It will be a casual get-together with a $25 per person meal, and registration is required to get an accurate head count ahead of time. If you have not received a notice by mail, call 270-753-5060, 270-978-2620 or 270-978-2820. Registration checks may be mailed to: 1966 Class Reunion, 2945 Old Salem Road, Murray, KY 42071. The deadline is Aug. 25.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Public invited to Chestnut Park event
WoodmenLife Chapter 592 will host a Day Out in Chestnut Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Live music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Blackberry Moon. In addition to free hot dogs, chips and drink, there will be corn hole, a coloring contest and more. Child identification kits will also be provided to families. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will go to the park.
Stroke & Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke & Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health & Wellness Classroom. Dr. Homayuni, cardiologist, will present a program on “The Heart-Brain Connection.” For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
CERT course to be offered
The Calloway County Emergency Management will offer an eight-week CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) course on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 14. CERT is a FEMA program to train citizens in basic preparedness and emergency response procedures. The course is limited to 20 participants. Those interested should email William Call at wcall@mchsi.com.
Public stitch-in planned
The Western KY/TN Stitchers Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will host a public stitch-in Monday, Sept. 11, at the Marshall County Public Library at 1150 Birch St., Benton, from noon to 2 p.m. in meeting room B on the second floor of the library. This will be beginner counted cross stitch lessons with supplies furnished. Members of the Embroiderers’ Guild will have pieces of their stitched works on display. The Western KY/TN Stitchers Chapter meets monthly at the Marshall County Public Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. and welcomes new members. Contact Beverly at 270-293-0908 or Kathy at 773-691-1673 for questions. For more information about the organization, visit www.egausa.org.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Deb Smith, 2280 State Route 94E, Sedalia, KY 42079.
