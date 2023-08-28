TEA Party to meet

The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will have its next “Pizza and Politics” meeting at Pagliai’s on Monday, Aug. 28. Dr. James Clinger, retired professor of political science at Murray State, will speak about “Legal Constraints on the Administrative State.” Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program at 6 p.m., followed by Q & A. Everyone invited and there is no admission charge.