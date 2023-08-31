Angels Attic requesting vintage items

Angels Attic Thrift Store is requesting donations of vintage Murray, Murray State, and regional collectibles, as well as unique collectibles such as handmade quilts, original art, and any other items that have significant value. Angels Attic will have a special sale of these items on Saturday, Oct. 7.  We ask that donations be clearly marked “Special Treasures Sale” and be delivered to Angels Attic by Sept. 30.  Email Donna Pursifull at donna42071@yahoo.com or Bonnie Higginson at bhigginson@murraystate.edu for more information.