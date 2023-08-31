Angels Attic requesting vintage items
Angels Attic Thrift Store is requesting donations of vintage Murray, Murray State, and regional collectibles, as well as unique collectibles such as handmade quilts, original art, and any other items that have significant value. Angels Attic will have a special sale of these items on Saturday, Oct. 7. We ask that donations be clearly marked “Special Treasures Sale” and be delivered to Angels Attic by Sept. 30. Email Donna Pursifull at donna42071@yahoo.com or Bonnie Higginson at bhigginson@murraystate.edu for more information.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Sept. 5
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the clubhouse. Members are asked to bring a salad and yearly dues will be accepted. Visitors are always welcome.
CCPL to close for Labor Day
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
CC Homemakers Annual Day planned
The Calloway County Homemakers Annual Day will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Calloway County Extension Meeting Hall. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m. Entertainment will be by the “Old Duffers & Powder Puffers” of Playhouse in the Park. Special recognition will be given to Judy Stahler and Mary Shipley for 50-year membership. Join for a potluck and bring a friend. Call the Extension Office at 270-753-1452 to RSVP by Sept. 6.
Passport applications now accepted
The Calloway County Public Library is now accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passport by appointment only by contact Sierra Foster at 270-753-2288. Application forms and information on documents needed to apply for a passport may be found on travel.state.gov.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Public invited to Chestnut Park event
WoodmenLife Chapter 592 will host a Day Out in Chestnut Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Live music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Blackberry Moon. In addition to free hot dogs, chips and drink, there will be corn hole, a coloring contest and more. Child identification kits will also be provided to families. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will go to the park.
CERT course to be offered
The Calloway County Emergency Management will offer an eight-week CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) course on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 14. CERT is a FEMA program to train citizens in basic preparedness and emergency response procedures. The course is limited to 20 participants. Those interested should email William Call at wcall@mchsi.com.
Public stitch-in planned
The Western KY/TN Stitchers Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will host a public stitch-in Monday, Sept. 11, at the Marshall County Public Library at 1150 Birch St., Benton, from noon to 2 p.m. in meeting room B on the second floor of the library. This will be beginner counted cross stitch lessons with supplies furnished. Members of the Embroiderers’ Guild will have pieces of their stitched works on display. The Western KY/TN Stitchers Chapter meets monthly at the Marshall County Public Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. and welcomes new members. Contact Beverly at 270-293-0908 or Kathy at 773-691-1673 for questions. For more information about the organization, visit www.egausa.org.
CCFPD to meet Sept. 11
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Station 1 on East Sycamore Street. This meeting is a week later than the normal meeting time due to Labor Day.
Puppy/Canine Good Citizen offered
Openings are available for the Humane Society of Calloway County’s Puppy Kindergarten and Canine Good Citizen classes which begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and Thursday, Sept.14, respectively, at the Weaks Community Center. The course fee is $80 or $60 for members and for those who adopted their dog from the Humane Society or the local animal shelter. Register at www.ForThePets.org. Send the registration form to hold a space or upload vaccination records and you can also pay on-site or pay later. For more information, call 270-519-4643, email humanesociety@murray-ky.net or send a message on the Humane Society’s Facebook page. Pre-registration is required.
MISD to offer volunteer training
The Murray Independent School District will hold additional volunteer training at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, and at noon Thursday, Sept. 7, at the MISD Central Office; and at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Murray Elementary School Cafeteria. All volunteers are required to attend yearly confidentiality trainings and have an approved state background check on file to become approved. For questions, email sherry.purdom@murray.k yschools.us.
Meeting to form new Homemaker Club
A new Homemaker Club, “Modern Homesteading,” will hold an organizational and information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Extension Meeting Hall at 93 Extension Way. Contact FCS Agent Debbie Hixon for more information at Debra.hixon@uky.edu or call the Calloway County Extension Office at 270-753-1452.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
