MAG offering fall classes
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its youth and adult fall classes. Offered are Clay on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for teens and adults; Afterschool Studio on Tuesdays for children 7 and up; Whirl in September for preschoolers; and Second Saturday studios for children 7 and up. All classes are open and registration may be completed online at www.murrayartguild.org.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. to meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the clubhouse. The officers will serve as hostesses.
Parenting classes offered
The Calloway County Extension Office is hosting an eight-week series on “The Parenting Puzzle,” which consists of eight lessons covering child development (birth through teen years), parenting and relationship skills, healthy eating on a budget, financial skills, mental health and substance abuse. The classes are free, but registration is required. The first class is Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. Subsequent classes will be each Tuesday through Oct. 15. Parents may come to any class at any time. The classes do not have to be attended in the order they are offered. To register for the classes, call 270-753-1462.
CC Extension Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Extension District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Calloway County Extension Office. This meeting will be in place of the regularly-scheduled meeting of Sept. 2.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Seminars planned at Accessible Living
The Center for Accessible Living will present two seminars on STABLE Kentucky Accounts which allows individuals with disabilities the ability to save and invest up to $15,000 per year without losing government benefits. Presentations will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Center for Accessible Living at 1051 N. 16th St., Suite C. For more information and to RSVP, call 270-753-7676.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, FY19 financial statements and FY20 budget for the taxing district, approval of the 2019 public health tax resolution, to obtain resolution signatures and the director’s report. All meetings are open to the public.
Concerned Taxpayers to meet Monday
The Concerned Taxpayers of Western Kentucky will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Pagliai’s. The speaker will be Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center. All interested are invited to attend.
Donations being taken for Clutch
Angie McCord, a local CrossFit coach, is raising funds for Clutch during the month of August. Clutch’s mission is to keep stock of free feminine hygiene products in all girls’ restrooms in middle and high school. For each dollar donated in her name, two burpees will be donated to Clutch. Donations may be made by Paypal at www.hendrickslawoffice.com/cluth-donation-page. McCord also has a video posted at youtu.be/QUEHWJgaHKk.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Kathy Hodge of the Humane Society of Calloway County will present the program with service/therapy animals. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
MCC Park Committee will meet Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board Building and Planning Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the MCC Park Pool. Discussion will be held on pool renovation and options. The meeting is open to the public.
MHS Class of 1959 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the home of Rebecca Landolt. A fish fry by Nicky Ryan will be at 5 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 6, the class will meet at 6 p.m. at Murray Middle School to attend the Murray High School Homecoming football game. For more information, contact Jeanie Turner at 270-753-8463.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Penn Station. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Murray Electric Board will meet
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Aug. 26, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Kids Care for Hunger plans packing
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will have a packing event Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Stahler Farm on KY 121 South. Packing sessions will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed for each session.
Al-Anon support group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
