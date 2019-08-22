MWC Creative Arts Dept. to meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the clubhouse. The officers will serve as hostesses.
Parenting classes offered
The Calloway County Extension Office is hosting an eight-week series on “The Parenting Puzzle,” which consists of eight lessons covering child development (birth through teen years), parenting and relationship skills, healthy eating on a budget, financial skills, mental health and substance abuse. The classes are free, but registration is required. The first class is Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. Subsequent classes will be each Tuesday through Oct. 15. Parents may come to any class at any time. The classes do not have to be attended in the order they are offered. To register for the classes, call 270-753-1462.
CC Extension Board meets Monday
The Calloway County Extension District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Calloway County Extension Office. This meeting will be in place of the regularly-scheduled meeting of Sept. 2.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Murray FRYSC Council to meet
The Murray Family Resource Youth Service Center Advisory Council will meet at noon Friday, Aug. 23, at the Murray Board of Education West Conference Room. Lunch will be served. Please RSVP to Morgan Carman at 270-759-9592 or email morgan.carman@murray.kyschools.us.
Seminars planned at Accessible Living
The Center for Accessible Living will present two seminars on STABLE Kentucky Accounts which allows individuals with disabilities the ability to save and invest up to $15,000 per year without losing government benefits. Presentations will be at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Center for Accessible Living at 1051 N. 16th St., Suite C. For more information and to RSVP, call 270-753-7676.
CC Board of Health will meet
The Calloway County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Calloway County Health Department. The agenda includes approval of prior board minutes, approval of board nominations, FY19 financial statements and FY20 budget for the taxing district, approval of the 2019 public health tax resolution, to obtain resolution signatures and the director’s report. All meetings are open to the public.
Concerned Taxpayers to meet Monday
The Concerned Taxpayers of Western Kentucky will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Pagliai’s. The speaker will be Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center. All interested are invited to attend.
Food pantry open Friday at Goshen UMC
The food pantry at Goshen United Methodist Church will be open from 10 am. until noon Friday, Aug. 23. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Donations being taken for Clutch
Angie McCord, a local CrossFit coach, is raising funds for Clutch during the month of August. Clutch’s mission is to keep stock of free feminine hygiene products in all girls’ restrooms in middle and high school. For each dollar donated in her name, two burpees will be donated to Clutch. Donations may be made by Paypal at www.hendrickslawoffice.com/cluth-donation-page. McCord also has a video posted at youtu.be/QUEHWJgaHKk.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Kathy Hodge of the Humane Society of Calloway County will present the program with service/therapy animals. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
MCC Park Committee will meet Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board Building and Planning Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the MCC Park Pool. Discussion will be held on pool renovation and options. The meeting is open to the public.
