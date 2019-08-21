Need Line Golf Tournament to be held
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Parenting classes offered
The Calloway County Extension Office is hosting an eight-week series on “The Parenting Puzzle,” which consists of eight lessons covering child development (birth through teen years), parenting and relationship skills, healthy eating on a budget, financial skills, mental health and substance abuse. The classes are free, but registration is required. The first class is Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. Subsequent classes will be each Tuesday through Oct. 15. Parents may come to any class at any time. The classes do not have to be attended in the order they are offered. To register for the classes, call 270-753-1462.
Senior Citizens Center to hold fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a Meatloaf Fundraiser Wednesday, Aug. 21. The meal consists of meatloaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, cheesecake and Sister Shubert roll for $6. Orders must be picked up from 4-6 p.m. and deadline for orders is noon Tuesday, Aug. 20. To place an order, email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org, call 270-753-0929 or fax 270-753-2374. All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple Cafe for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
Healthy Kids Summit planned
The Childhood Obesity Prevention Action Team (COPAT) will host a Healthy Kids Summit for the Purchase Area from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Sullivan University - Mayfield campus at 1102 Paris Road. There is no charge but participants must register by Aug. 21 at www.purchasehealthconnections.com/copat. COPAT will debut its healthy kids toolkit which includes local data on children. The summit will include speakers on physical activity and nutrition in children from pre K to adolescent and applies to homes, schools and community organizations. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Visit the website at purchasehealthconnections.com or call 270-444-9625 ext. 107 for more information.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the MHS Conference Room.
CCHS Class of 1989 reunion planned
The Calloway County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Two free events will be offered during the day. Donuts and coffee in the cafeteria of CCHS will be from 8:30-10 a.m. with an opportunity to tour the school. A family day in the park will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Pavilion (by the dog park entrance) in Central Park. At 5:30 p.m. a dinner will be at the Murray Country Club with a cost of $30 per person. Payment may be sent to Stefani Billington at 1613 Cardinal Drive, Murray, KY 42071. Deadline is Aug. 23. For questions, email callowaycountyclassof1989@gmail.com.
American Legion Post 73 meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Aug. 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Harbour Center to hold council meeting
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. All stakeholders are welcome to attend.
Compassionate Friends to meet
The Compassionate Friends Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Good Life plans trip
The Good Life will travel to Wiliamstown Oct. 28-29 to visit the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark and the Creation Museum in Petersburg. Overnight lodging and four meals are included. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.com or call 270-767-4252.
