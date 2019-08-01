Need Line Golf Tournament planned
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333. Tee sponsorships are available for $50 and may be done by calling 270-753-6333.
Nutrition education program offered
The Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service is holding a six-week session of the Healthy Choices program. The sessions are free for limited resource residents of Calloway County. An adult program will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, and meet every Wednesday through Sept. 18, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Extension campus at 93 Extension Way. For more information or to register for the class, call 270-753-1452.
Douglass Reunion to be held
The Douglass Reunion will begin Thursday, Aug.1, with a memorial service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a barbecue/social hour at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Murray State’s Curris Center. A cookout will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Murray-Calloway County Park at the pavilion near the swimming pool, and the Douglass Bulldog Reunion dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Curris Center.
Fall soccer registration now online
Registration for fall soccer is now open and must be done online at mccsaky.kysoccerlive.net. Registration will be open until Aug. 1.
Diabetes education sessions offered
Diabetes education sessions will be offered every Wednesday, beginning Aug. 14, through Sept. 4, at the Calloway County Health Department. The sessions will focus on learning the latest information on managing diabetes, including health eating, developing an active lifestyle, taking medications and reducing health risks. The classes are from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Call 270-753-3381 to register.
CCHS Class of 1989 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Saturday, Aug. 31. Two free events will be offered during the day. Donuts and coffee in the cafeteria of CCHS will be from 8:30-10 a.m. with an opportunity to tour the school. A family day in the park will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Pavilion (by the dog park entrance) in Central Park. At 5:30 p.m. a dinner will be at the Murray Country Club with a cost of $30 per person. Payment may be sent to Stefani Billington at 1613 Cardinal Drive, Murray, KY 42071. Deadline is Aug. 23. For questions, email callowaycountyclassof1989@gmail.com.
CCHS soccer alumni night planned
The Calloway County High School Soccer Alumni Night will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the alumni game will be at 7 p.m.
Land Between the Rivers to hold reunion
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks, chairs and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Healthy Choices for seniors offered
A Healthy Choices program will be offered through the Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service for senior citizens. This is a six-week program which begins Thursday, Aug. 8, and meets each Thursday through Sept. 12, at Wesley of Murray at 440 Utterback Road, from 10-11:45 a.m. For more information or to register, call 270-753-1452.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple Cafe for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
Movie in the Park to be Friday
The Murray-Calloway County Park will be showing “Captain Marvel” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, in the Rotary Amphitheater. Free inflatables will be available from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
MHS Boosters announce delay of peaches
The Murray High Boosters’ delivery of peaches, due this week, has been delayed until next week. A new delivery date will be announced soon.
MHS Class of 1959 plans reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60-year reunion Sept. 6 and 7. At 6 p.m. the class will meet at Murray Middle School during the MHS All-Class Reunion and attend the home football game. At 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, members will meet at Rebecca Landolt’s house for a fish fry catered by Nicky Ryan. For questions or information, call Jeanie Talent Turner at 270-753-8463.
MAG to host exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host an upcoming exhibit of local stonemason Russell Dawson in the MAG Gallery from Aug. 9-31. 31. This exhibit, entitled “Poetry in Stone,” highlights photographs of Dawson’s stonework across the region. An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and the public is invited to attend. For more information, visit the MAG website at www.murrayartguild.org.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.