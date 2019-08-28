Seminar planned at MCC Senior Citizens
A seminar on “End of Life Planning” will be presented at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Presentations will be made about wills and trusts, Medicaid, hospice and funeral and cremation pre-planning. A free lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations need to be made by calling 270-753-0929.
CCPL accepting trustee applications
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees is now accepting applications for a trustee position. Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms should be mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or email to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Donations being taken for Clutch
Angie McCord, a local CrossFit coach, is raising funds for Clutch during the month of August. Clutch’s mission is to keep stock of free feminine hygiene products in all girls’ restrooms in middle and high school. For each dollar donated in her name, two burpees will be donated to Clutch. Donations may be made by Paypal at www.hendrickslawoffice.com/cluth-donation-page. McCord also has a video posted at youtu.be/QUEHWJgaHKk.
MAG announces closing reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces the closing reception of the Summer Youth Exhibit Friday, Aug. 30, from 5-6 p.m. This exhibit will feature samples of student work from the MAG Summer Workshops. Parents are asked to pick up participants work at this time. The exhibit is at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 206 S. Fourth St. The exhibit is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Need Line to host golf tournament
The Need Line Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at the Murray Country Club. It will be a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed team brackets. The entry fee is $200 per team. Tee-off is at 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. In case of rain, the tournament will be Friday, Sept. 20. For team information, call 270-227-5890 or 270-753-6333.
MHS Class of 1979 plans reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1979 will have its 40th class reunion Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7. At 5 p.m. Friday, the class will tailgate behind Ty Holland Stadium and will have reserved seating for the homecoming football game. Howard and Rhonda Boone will host a gathering at their home at 315 Country Club Lane from 7-10 p.m. Please BYOB and snacks to both events. The class will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, for breakfast at Crossroads Restaurant. A golf scramble will be at 10 a.m. at the Murray Country Club. Contact Howard at 270-293-4808 by Thursday, Sept. 5, if you plan to play. A tour of MHS will be at 3:30 p.m. Class pictures will be taken at 6:45 p.m. on the steps of Pogue Library at Murray State University and the reunion dinner will be at 7 p.m. at Tap 216. Cost will be $20 per person at the door. RSVP for dinner by Saturday, Aug. 31, on Facebook or call Betsy Gore Bond at 270-498-5626 or Carlton Bumphis at 270-227-6777.
Reunion planned for MHS Class of 1969
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrées and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
Grogan reunion to be Sept. 1
Descendants of Thomas Richard Grogan and Frances Adeline Stubblefield Grogan will meet for their annual potluck reunion at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in the Fellowship Hall of the University Church of Christ. The oldest, youngest and the family with the most descendants will be recognized. Clan photos will be made. For more information, contact Donna Grogan Herndon at 270-293-8780.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.